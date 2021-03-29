Santa Barbara Smokehouse Achieves AA BRCGS Food Safety Recertification Grade

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Smokehouse, Inc. has achieved a grade of AA during its annual BRCGS food safety audit. The 3-day audit which took place in February 2021 reviews HACCP, Pre-Requisite, Sanitation, Product Testing, Pest Control, Legality, Food Security & Defense, Traceability, Supplier Approval, Management Commitments, Food Safety Culture within the Company, and more. This audit helps ensure the organization and its customers the company is maintaining industry leading food safety programs and practices, even throughout the difficulties of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“The company will continue to implement further improvements to our Food Safety Programs while always striving to maintain our position as industry leaders in both Food Safety & Quality.” Said HACCP Chairman Sam Brown

“The Global Standard for Food Safety is developed by food industry experts from retailers, manufacturers and food service organizations to ensure it is rigorous and detailed, yet easy to understand.

First published in 1998, the Food Safety Standard is now in its eighth issue and is well-established globally. It has evolved with input from many leading global specifiers.

It provides a framework to manage product safety, integrity, legality and quality, and the operational controls for these criteria in the food and food ingredient manufacturing, processing and packing industry.” www.brcgs.com/our-standards/food-safety/