ADF&G Data Show 2020’s Southeast Salmon Harvest Among Worst on Record

A special report released in March paints a stark picture of 2020’s salmon harvest in Southeast Alaska.

“Overall, it was one of the lowest harvests we’d seen, I think since the 70s,” says Lowell Fair. He’s the Southeast regional supervisor for the commercial fisheries division of ADF&G. It was already clear from preliminary reports that last year’s salmon season was a rough one. But just how rough?

For sockeye, the harvest was the second lowest since 1962 — that’s just a couple of years after the Department of Fish & Game was formed and started collecting data.

King harvest was in the bottom five harvests since the early 1960s as well.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KSTK