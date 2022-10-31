The Oscar Mayer Brand Calls on Meat-Eaters to Abstain from Indulging in Bacon

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO–According to a recent survey*, more than half of vegans have abandoned their diet for bacon, making it the ultimate “gateway meat,” irresistible in its savory smoky deliciousness. Oscar Mayer, the brand famous for uniting millions around a love of meat, is calling on fellow bacon enthusiasts to fight the good fight by abstaining from bacon delight of any kind on World Vegan Day, November 1.

With 63% of vegans wishing they could eat bacon and 56% of vegans admitting it’s the delicious taste that tempts them*, Oscar Mayer’s new campaign encourages fans to “BacOFF,” by pledging to give up bacon on World Vegan Day. Those who choose to do so could win a lifetime supply of bacon in all its smoky glory.

To show the brand’s dedication on November 1, Oscar Mayer will reduce temptation and do its part by removing all bacon from paid media, and censoring, blurring and removing bacon from its social media.

“Deliciously tempting bacon, smoked with real wood smoke for 12 hours, can be tough for those who wish to give up meat,” said Anne Field, Head of North American Brand Communications, Oscar Mayer, Kraft Heinz Company. “That’s why we’re doing our part to celebrate World Vegan Day by removing the bacon-y temptation our advertising creates and rewarding those who make the tough choice to abstain from the irresistible. Don’t Bac-On, Bac-Off.”

To join the cause and participate in the pledge, fans must comment on Oscar Mayer’s Facebook or Instagram post tagging two bacon lovers in their lives, along with the hashtags #OscarMayerBacOff #Sweepstakes. To enter via Twitter, retweet Oscar Mayer’s post and tag two bacon lovers with the hashtags #OscarMayerBacOff #Sweepstakes.

For more information on how you can #BacOFF this World Vegan Day follow along on Oscar Mayer’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @oscarmayer.

*According to a recent Oscar Mayer survey polling 1,000 participants

