The Very Good Butchers Announces Non-GMO Project Verification for New Butcher’s Select Line

The Very Good Butchers has announced its new Butcher’s Select line of carefully crafted meatballs, sausages and hamburgers have been verified by the Non-GMO Project. A prime cut of plant-based goodness, this premium line of gluten-free and soy-free foods packs an extra meaty taste and texture while using simple, plant-based and wholesome ingredients.

The new Butcher’s select line includes:

Flippin’ Good Burger: Gluten-free and taste-heavy, these thyme-infused burgers contain 19g of protein. BBQ or pan fry as you would a “normal” burger, even though these beauties are anything but.

Cajun Sausage: Jalapenos, green bell peppers, organic veggies and 14g of protein combine for a rustic Cajun sausage that puts you right in the heart of ‘ole Louisiana.

Bratwurst Sausage: Boasting 15g of protein, these German-inspired links are a distinctly European blend of veggies, fava beans, and paprika that will be an instant favorite.

MMM…Meatballs: Finally, an Italian plant-based meatball that’s bellissimo, tasty and with perfect bite and texture. With 17g of protein per serving, these spheres of delight can be easily cooked up with your favorite sauce for a truly authentic classic.

Breakfast Sausage: Get your day off to a very good start with these breakfast sausages made with the ideal combo of herbs and veggies – and 13g of protein per serving. Grill or pan-fry and watch as the yummy aroma draws the whole block out of bed.

All of The Very Good Butchers plant-based meats are carefully crafted and made with only real, whole food ingredients like beans, grains, vegetables, and a variety of spices. As a reflection of its commitment to sustainability, The Very Good Butchers uses 90% renewable packaging for its new Butcher’s Select line. The brand is dedicated to creating approachable, nutritious and delicious plant-based meats by making food that’s “Very Good” for people, animals, and the environment.

Consumers are demanding transparency when it comes to ingredients, and the Non-GMO Project certification reinforces and strengthens The Very Good Butchers’ commitment to simple, clean and wholesome ingredients, building on its consumer trust.