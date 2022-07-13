Tyson Foods, Albertsons Launch Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork

Springdale, Ark. – Tyson Foods and Albertsons are introducing shoppers in Portland, Oregon to Chairman’s Reserve® Prime Pork. This Tyson Foods fresh meats’ brand is now available at all 140 Albertsons stores within the Portland, Oregon division. The case ready product line is designed to meet consumers’ needs for eCommerce-friendly options, as well as their desire for elevated mealtime inspiration.

“We are thrilled to introduce Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork to Albertsons shoppers,” says Britney Banuelos, senior brand manager, Fresh Meats marketing & premium programs for Tyson Foods. “The brand exists to provide a canvas for creativity in the kitchen and we can’t wait for consumers to savor these tender, juicy pork products. Albertsons has been a wonderful partner every step of the way.”

The line consists of five Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork products:

New York Pork Chop

Thick-Cut New York Pork Chop

Ribeye Chop

Pork Tenderloin Medallions

Loin Roast

According to the 2022 Power of Meat Report, nearly two-thirds of shoppers plan to cut back on restaurant dining; many in that group are actively seeking to bring the restaurant experience home1. Product quality/appearance remain the top purchase driver for consumers, ahead of price. Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork is hand-selected and hand-trimmed for the ultimate eating experience. In fact, the product line has earned the Master Chefs’ Institute Seal of Excellence, assuring exceptional quality every time.

Further, as shoppers’ habits continue to evolve, case ready packaging is in high demand. Whether shopping in-store or online, consumers are looking for freezer-ready, leakproof packaging that keeps their meat purchases fresher longer. In the pork category specifically, demand for case ready packaging nearly doubled between 2020 and 20212. Retailers benefit from reduced handling, extended shelf life and easy storage that case ready provides.

“We appreciate the support from the Chairman’s Reserve brand team to successfully launch the product in our stores, says Gabe Sisneros, Albertsons meat sales manager. “We are proud to offer our shoppers a premium pork option, along with recipes and preparation tips from the brand. We deeply value our partnership with Tyson Foods.”

To learn more about Chairman’s Reserve Meats, visit ChooseChairmans.com.

1Anne-Marie Roerink, Principal, 210 Analytics LLC, The Power of Meat 2022, Report sponsored by Sealed Air Food Care Division/Cryovac®️ and Published by Food Marketing Institute Foundation for Meat & Poultry Research & Education.

2National Meat Case Study 2021. Cryovac Brand Food Packaging, 2021.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 137,000 team members on October 2, 2021. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.