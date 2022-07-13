National Fisheries Institute Statement on the Passing of Dan Murphy

WASHINGTON, DC – Dan Murphy was a highly-regarded member of the seafood community. He was a long-time advocate in promoting the benefits of eating seafood and marketing our products to a range of customers and consumers.

Dan could always be counted on to offer a fresh perspective and greatly trusted because of his vast knowledge of the seafood industry, both the fish and the people. Whether in the office or on the pickleball courts, the warm energy he exuded in any room will be greatly missed.

Dan had a storied career spanning three decades. He joined Sea Watch International in 2020 as the Chief Commercial Officer after being a key member of Trident Seafoods’ leadership team, where he led the sales team and broker network. Prior to that, Dan spent 15 years as executive vice president of sales at Icelandic USA. He was a pillar in the community and industry affairs expert, serving as an Executive Committee member of the National Fisheries Institute.

The seafood community lost a trusted leader, mentor and most importantly, friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues.

John Connelly

President