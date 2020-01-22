Tyson Foods Initiates Coalition to Advance the Future of Sustainable Protein

DAVOS, Switzerland – Tyson Foods, Inc. today announced the creation of the COALITION FOR GLOBAL PROTEIN, a multi-stakeholder initiative to advance the future of sustainable protein.

To mark the launch of the Coalition, Tyson Foods is convening leaders from the global protein industry, which includes all forms of protein, as well as academia, non-governmental organizations and financial institutions this week at Davos, Switzerland, alongside the 50th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. The goal is to unite stakeholders across the food and agriculture sector to identify and implement new and creative solutions to sustainably feed the world’s growing population. The conversation will be moderated by Dr. Lawrence Haddad, executive director of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition.

“Efforts to make the production of high-protein foods more sustainable must continue,” said Dr. Haddad. “These foods, many from animal sources, are vital for the healthy growth of young children, especially those who already have poor quality diets. So, it is vital that their production can be undertaken in a way that respects planetary environmental boundaries. This Coalition promises to be a valuable addition to our collective efforts to square this circle.”

“As one of the world’s largest food companies, we want to help ensure the responsible production of affordable, nutritious food for generations to come,” said Noel White, chief executive officer of Tyson Foods. “We’re introducing this Coalition because we know that we cannot achieve this alone. Collective commitment and immediate action are needed to deliver the greatest impact on the future of sustainable food production.”

Sustainability throughout the food ecosystem is fundamental to Tyson Foods’ core values, which call on the company to “strive to serve as stewards of the resources entrusted to us.” The company has previously committed to IMPROVED LAND STEWARDSHIP practices on two million acres of corn, PARTNERED WITH THE WORLD RESOURCES INSTITUTE to set Science-Based greenhouse gas reduction targets, committed to REDUCE WATER USE INTENSITY 12% by 2020, and is WORKING WITH PROFOREST to identify deforestation risks across the company’s global supply chain.

“We’re focused on uniting the world’s most influential, food-focused stakeholders around a shared purpose to build a future of protein that is sustainable and equitable across global communities – at every link in the supply chain,” said John R. Tyson, chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods. “Igniting transformative change in our food system requires industry-wide collaboration and a willingness to go beyond our individual businesses through strong commitments and actions.”



The expected objectives of the Coalition will be to increase understanding around the challenges of feeding a growing population with more varied and sustainable protein options; identify new and creative solutions; and activate those solutions through pilot programs. Potential focus areas the Coalition could address include reducing food loss and waste, increasing access to protein and safeguarding ecosystems.

As part of the initial work of the Coalition, stakeholders will work together to align on the focus areas. The Coalition will publicly report on commitments and progress in 2020.

About Tyson Foods

