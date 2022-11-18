Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc. Recalls Raw Ground Beef Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

WASHINGTON – Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., an Amarillo, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically reflective mirror-like material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The raw, ground beef items were produced on November 2, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

10-lb. chubs containing “HILL COUNTRY FARE GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN/ 27% FAT with BEST BEFORE OR FREEZE BY: NOV 25, 2022.”

5-lb. chubs containing “HILL COUNTRY FARE GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN/ 27% FAT with BEST BEFORE OR FREEZE BY: NOV 25, 2022.”

5-lb. chubs containing “H-E-B GROUND CHUCK GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN/ 20% FAT.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 245E” on the seam of the chub. These items were shipped to retail locations in Texas.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that they received consumer complaints reporting findings of “mirror-like” material in ground beef products purchased from grocery stores.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Tyson Fresh Meats Consumer Hotline at 1-855-382-3101. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Derek Burleson, Public Relations, Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., at Derek.Burleson@tyson.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.