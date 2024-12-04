Tyson to Shut Kansas Plant as US Beef Shortage Erodes Profits

Tyson Foods Inc. will shut a meat plant in Kansas next year, eliminating 809 jobs, as the company seeks to slash costs amid a downturn in the beef industry.

The suspension of operations in Emporia is expected to be complete by Feb. 14, the company said in a letter to the Kansas Department of Commerce, citing a push to “operate more efficiently.” Activities at its laboratory in the same town also will be halted.

The move adds to a series of plant shutdowns by Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods since last year as part of a broader turnaround effort. While profits at its chicken business have rebounded this year, the company’s beef operation — its largest — remains under pressure due to a severe shortage of cattle in the US.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Yahoo Finance