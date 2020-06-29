USDA Announces Retail Exemptions Adjusted Dollar Limitations

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is announcing the dollar limitations on the amount of meat and meat food products and poultry and poultry products that a retail store can sell to hotels, restaurants, and similar institutions without disqualifying itself for exemption from Federal inspection requirements.

Because Siluriformes fish have been regulated, along with traditional meat products, under the Federal Meat Inspection Act since 2016, FSIS has included Siluriformes fish and fish products in its calculations for the retail dollar limitation for meat products in this announcement. FSIS requests comments on the inclusion of Siluriformes fish and fish products with meat products.

Background

The Federal Meat Inspection Act (21 U.S.C. 601et seq.) and the Poultry Products Inspection Act (21 U.S.C. 451et seq.) provide a comprehensive statutory framework to ensure that meat and meat food products and poultry and poultry products prepared for commerce are wholesome, not adulterated, and properly labeled and packaged. Statutory provisions requiring inspection of the processing of meat and meat food products and poultry and poultry products do not apply to operations of types traditionally and Start Printed Page 38842usually conducted at retail stores and restaurants in regard to products offered for sale to consumers in normal retail quantities (21 U.S.C. 661(c)(2) and 454(c)(2)). FSIS’s regulations (9 CFR 303.1(d) and 381.10(d)) elaborate on the conditions under which requirements for inspection do not apply to retail operations involving the preparation of meat and meat food products and the processing of poultry and poultry products.

