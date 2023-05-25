Wenzel’s Farm Celebrates 75th Anniversary

MARSHFIELD, Wis., – Wenzel’s Farm, an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks is excited to announce that this August the company will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary, and has a full-day of events planned with the public welcome to join in the celebration.

“With our 75th Anniversary, we wanted to thank our employees, and community for all of their support of the years,” stated Wenzel’s President Mark Vieth. “As a company we couldn’t be more excited and honored to celebrate this incredible milestone.”

The 75th Anniversary celebration will take place on Saturday, August 19th in Marshfield, Wisconsin at Wenzel’s Park. The day will kick off at noon and will be filled with family friendly games and activities and record-breaking events. Attendees are invited to watch and participate in a karaoke competition and enjoy a free concert by nationally acclaimed and chart-topping sibling duo, Jocelyn and Chris. Please stay tuned to the Wenzel’s Farm website and social media channels for further announcements and additional events.

Over the past 75 years, Wenzel’s Farm has steadily grown from a local meat shop to a national brand available in over 8,000 retail locations. Throughout this growth, they have maintained their award-winning commitment to quality and community. Still based on the original farmstead, the company has continued to grow to meet the demand for their naturally hardwood smoked snack sticks and meat snacks. Most recently they added an additional 8,000 square feet to the facility in 2022. In that same year, they won two national awards – the CSP 2022 Retailer’s Choice Best New Products award in the Meat Snack category with their Smoked BBQ, and Sweet and Spicy Beef Jerky and then the Hot New Products Award from CStore Decisions in the meat snacks category with their new Dill Pickle flavored meat stick.

Wenzel’s Farm offers 14 tasty snack stick varieties, and 5 varieties of jerky, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat, perfectly seasoned and naturally hard wood smoked. A tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel’s Family first started producing quality meat products in 1949.

To see the complete line of Wenzel’s Farm products, visit www.wenzelsfarm.com.

About Wenzel’s Farm:

Tucked away in the heart of dairy land, and still operating on the family farmstead in which the brand originated, Wenzel’s Farm is an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks and products. Using family recipes that have been handed down for generations, Wenzel’s Farm has been producing quality Wisconsin meat products since 1949.