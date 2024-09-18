Agroberries and BerryWorld Group Combine to Create the Second Largest Berry Company in the World

The transaction brings together two highly successful and complementary businesses, presenting opportunities for customers, associated growers and employees

London – Agroberries, a leading global grower, marketer and distributor of fresh berries, announced the acquisition of BerryWorld Group Holdings Limited, Europe’s largest berry marketer. This transformative combination creates an industry champion with a diversified global footprint operating across the value chain and uniquely positioned to serve the fast-evolving needs of consumers around the world.

Driven by wellness and snacking trends, demand for fresh berries, known for their exceptional nutritional value, continues to accelerate and is expected to outpace growth in the broader fresh produce market. This growth has also been fueled by the introduction of new, larger and more flavorful varieties—a trend that has benefited not only consumers but also berry farmers. With these innovations, the berry category is set to remain one of the fastest- growing segments in fresh produce.

The combined company will commercialize approximately 150,000 metric tons of blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries per year, sourced from both its agricultural-production footprint that spans over 3,000 hectares and from associated growers across 30 countries. The vertically integrated company boasts unique proprietary breeding programs and long-term partnerships with leading breeders around the world to sustainably produce high quality berries. It will leverage its fully owned, best-in-class marketing platforms and distribution facilities located near key production and sourcing areas and near end-markets to ensure the highest quality, traceability and service levels to its clients.

Continental Grain Company (Conti), the global food and agribusiness investor, first invested in Agroberries in 2022 and increased its investment and commitment to the company in connection with the transaction. As a long-term partner, Conti will continue to use its international network and operating expertise to support the strategic development and expansion of the combined business.

Jorge Varela, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Agroberries, will serve as Global CEO of the combined entity. Jorge highlighted: “This transaction is a transformational milestone in our 58 years of combined history. It will enhance our capabilities, allowing our customers year-round access to more proprietary berry varieties, giving our growers access to new end-markets, and creating a platform for further organic and inorganic growth”.

Adam Olins, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BerryWorld Group, will continue to lead BerryWorld Group. He added: “The BerryWorld Group team is ready to take the next step and we found the ideal partners in Agroberries. After working together for some time, I have the conviction that our organizations are united by shared values, a strong culture, a passion for growing and delivering top quality berries, and a dedication to sustainability. Together we will continue to set new standards for excellence in the berry industry”.

Carlos Poblete, the Co-Head of Conti Direct Investments, commented: “Based on its diverse production base and strong marketing platforms, underpinned by some of the best fruit genetics in the world, the combined platform will continue innovating and delivering the highest quality berries to retailers and consumers around the world”.

About Agroberries

Founded in 1996, Agroberries is a leading vertically integrated producer, marketer, and global distributor of fresh berries, catering year-round to a blue-chip customer base of leading retailers throughout the world. With headquarters in Chile, and marketing companies in the United States and the Netherlands, the company offers a competitive and top-quality supply of both conventional and organic berries.

Agroberries is a globally recognized leader and pioneer in berry production, harvest, and packing techniques. Agroberries owns farms and state-of-the-art packing facilities in both hemispheres and has a strong network of strategic alliances with trusted partners globally. The company’s owners, directly involved as part of the management team and deeply committed to reliability and product quality, have developed a well-established, controlled, and diversified berry business platform. www.agroberries.cl

About BerryWorld Group

Founded in 1994, BerryWorld Group is one of the world’s largest berry suppliers, with an extensive and expanding global footprint. Its industry renowned management team focuses the business on meeting the evolving needs of local consumers across the 37 countries it supplies, supported by its vertically integrated operations. BerryWorld Group is recognized for its world-leading breeding program, developing award-winning proprietary varieties, supported by a strong and innovative pipeline. This, coupled with its own growing and long-standing grower network, ensures year-round supply of all four major berries to service relentless demand. The company’s proprietary data and insights expertise is unparalleled and relied upon by retailers to continually drive the category, whilst the company’s own-branded products offer retailers a premium differentiated offering. With operations not only in berries, but also in prepared fruit manufacturing, and supplying the non-retail sector with first-class quality fresh produce, the business’ activities truly stretch the entire supply chain, orientated around a unique consumer and market-led approach. www.berryworld.com

About Continental Grain Company

Continental Grain Company (Conti) is a privately‐owned global investor, owner and operator of companies with more than 200 years of history across the food and agribusiness spectrum. We create long‐term value by applying deep industry knowledge, capital and talent to businesses ranging from established market leaders to promising innovators.

We build platforms that leverage our strategic expertise in food production, processing, and distribution to source proprietary deals, working alongside trusted partners and supporting strong management teams. We bring a long‐term ownership mindset, concentrating on investment and operating plans that create enduring value and a sustainable, efficient and nutritional food supply chain.

Conti brings people, ideas and resources together to build the businesses that will feed the world. Visit www.continentalgrain.com to learn more.