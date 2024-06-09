International Taste Institute Awards Triple Win & 3 Stars for Berryworld Ruby Raspberries

As we celebrate our 30th anniversary as a leading berry supplier across the globe, we’re absolutely delighted to announce that three of our exclusive berry varieties have been awarded at the Spring 2024 International Taste Institute Awards, with a standout performance from our latest raspberry variety.

BerryWorld Ruby® raspberries

Our BerryWorld Ruby® raspberries from the BerryWorld Plus® programme were awarded an outstanding score at the blind tasting, obtaining a Superior Taste Award with 3-stars. Currently grown in the UK, The Netherlands, Portugal, France, Germany and Italy, our latest raspberry release has captivated the demanding palates of the professional jury of taste experts, with a near perfect score for its texture.

BEE Honest™ strawberries

BEE Honest™ strawberries, from the Beekers® Berries Breeding programme were granted a Superior Taste Award with 2-stars. The promising junebearer is grown in The Netherlands and performed particularly well on both taste and texture.

BerryWorld® Masena™ blueberries

Masena™ blueberries, from the Mountain Blue breeding programme, grown by BerryWorld and our partners in Europe and Africa, received a Superior Taste Award with 2-stars. Masena blueberries, offer a premium eating experience, are currently grown by our dedicated grower base in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Spain and Portugal.

WORLD-RENOWNED BERRIES

Samuel Rowe, BerryWorld Varieties Divisional CEO, said “We are delighted to continue celebrating the international success of our berry genetics. These awards recognise our ongoing global strategy to deliver, together with our partners, the best tasting, premium berries; varieties which secure a sustainable future for the industry; assuring yield for the growers and consistently delivering on consumers’ rising quality expectations.”

These accolades are a testament to our 30 year long journey to bringing you the most delicious, premium quality berries. Join us in celebrating this milestone and our award-winning flavours by treating yourself to some BerryWorld berries.