Alsum Farms & Produce to Host 50th Anniversary Community Celebration, Plant and Farm Tours, Tater Trot 5K & 2 mile walk on August 11 & 12

Friesland, Wisconsin – Alsum Farms & Produce, a leading fresh market grower, packer, and shipper of Wisconsin Healthy Grown® potatoes, pumpkins, onions, and wholesaler of fresh, quality produce, celebrates 50 years in business in 2023.

To celebrate we invite growers, retail and foodservice buyers, industry friends and the public to join us Friday, August 11th for plant tours and Saturday, August 12th for a community celebration, Tater Trot 5k and 2-mile run/walk, and tour of Alsum Farms potato and pumpkin farms in Grand Marsh, Wis.

On Friday, August 11 a guided tour of Alsum Farms & Produce’s production facility is free and open to the public. Registration is required to join one of the tours that begin at 8:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. To sign up for the plant tour, contact Ross at ross.jeseritz@alsum.com or 920-348-6702. Please indicate the tour time desired and the number of attendees. For the tour, attendees must wear closed toe shoes and no jewelry, please. Dress accordingly as the production facility is 45°F. Following each plant tour, cake and refreshments will be served.

The Alsum Farms & Produce 50th anniversary community celebration continues Saturday, August 12 with Alsum’s 6th Annual Tater Trot 5k Family Run and 2-Mile Walk. All are welcome to shop at the farm fresh produce market, stroll through vendor and educational booths, and enjoy a brat and a Pepsi from the 95.3 WBEV Beaver Dam radio station at the Friesland-based location. This event hosts runners, walkers, and community enthusiasts with funds raised benefiting local FFA Chapters.

After the run/walk concludes at 10:30 a.m. Larry Alsum, president & CEO of Alsum Farms & Produce will lead a short program of reflection to recognize Founder Glenn Alsum’s family as well as grower and industry partners who have been integral in Alsum’s success over the past five decades.

Finally, after the recognition program concludes, a tour of the Alsum potato and pumpkin farms in Grand Marsh will be offered to see potato harvest firsthand and view the pumpkin fields. A coach bus will depart at 11 a.m. and return at 2:30 p.m. to Alsum Farms & Produce in Friesland. The bus is limited to 50 people, on a first-come basis, however, you are welcome to drive to the Grand Marsh farm to join the farm tour. The tour is free of charge. Registration is required. To sign up for the Alsum Farms potato and pumpkin farm tour, contact Ross at ross.jeseritz@alsum.com or 920-348-6702. Please indicate how many will be attending and if you are riding the bus or driving separately.

The Grand Marsh farm tour route will be:

11 a.m. – Depart Alsum Farms & Produce, Friesland, WI

Noon – Arrive at Alsum Farms pumpkin farm on 5th Ave, Grand Marsh, Wis. We will then drive to fields along Dyke Road and stop for field tours. Approximately 45 minutes.

12:50 p.m. – Drive to Alsum Farms potato farm for tour, 813 County Road E, Adams, Wis.

1:30 p.m. – Departure

Registration for the Tater Trot 5k and 2-mile walk on Saturday, August 12, is open from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. The free Kids Fun Run race will start at 8:55 a.m. and the 5K and 2-mile walk starts at 9 a.m.

Event highlights include:

Farm Fresh Produce & Vendor Market

WBEV Brat Fry from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Educational booths and kids’ activities

Wisconsin Spudmobile

Photo Op & Meet “Spudly”

Top 3 Males and Females awarded in two age categories: 17 years and under, and 18 years+ (5k only)

Strollers welcome

Fruit and water available post-race

Free parking

Farmer Larry Alsum will lead a tour of Alsum Farms potato and pumpkin farms in Grand Marsh to see potato harvest and pumpkin fields firsthand.

Alsum Farms & Produce is located at N9083 County Road EF, Friesland, Wisconsin (if using GPS, use Cambria, WI 53923).

To register for the Tater Trot 5k and 2-mile walk event online, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Friesland/AlsumFarmsProduceTaterTrot5K.

For a printed registration form, go to: https://alsum.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/2023-Alsum-5K-Registration-Form.pdf.

This Alsum community event celebrates the company’s 50 years in business of providing quality potatoes, onions, and farm fresh produce, and showcases the spud’s healthy halo. The year-long 50th anniversary theme “Growing Goodness” speaks to how Alsum Farms & Produce has enriched the lives of associates, customers, and consumers over the past five decades.

About Alsum Farms & Produce

Alsum Farms & Produce Inc. is a leading fresh market grower, packer and shipper of Wisconsin grown potatoes, onions, and provider of fresh, quality produce. Established five decades ago and headquartered in Friesland, Wis., Alsum Farms & Produce is a vertically integrated family-owned farm, packing facility and logistics company providing quality produce. Committed to sustainability and stewardship of the soil, Alsum Farms grows 3,000 acres of Wisconsin Healthy Grown® Certified Alsum Potatoes along with pumpkins. For more information, visit www.alsum.com.

Photos: The Wisconsin Spudmobile and Spudly, the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Mascot, will be on hand at the 6th annual Alsum Tater Trot 5K and 2-mile walk to benefit Wisconsin FFA chapters. To view photos from the 2022 event, click here.