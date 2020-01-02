Arrowfarms and Kwik Lok Announce Environmentally-Friendly Partnership with Eco-Lok Closure

Boston, MA. – As we step into the new year, two longstanding packaging companies announce a partnership to reduce plastic use in the produce industry. Boston-based Arrowfarms has made a commitment to using Kwik Lok’s plant-based Eco-Lok™ bag closure on its poly bags, reducing the amount of petroleum-based plastic used in packaging.

Yakima-based Kwik Lok released its Eco-Lok product earlier this year, utilizes a resin made from renewable plant-based carbohydrates like corn and potatoes. It emits fewer greenhouse gases in production compared to traditional closures and reduces the amount of petroleum-based plastic used overall.

“We are very excited to be one of the first companies to adopt the new Eco-Lok,” Jaina Cipriano of Arrowfarms said. “This is a very important step for us into a more sustainable future.”

The new Eco-Lok product is formulated with a plant-based biopolymer called NuPlastiQ® that requires up to 20% fewer greenhouse gas emissions to produce than standard plastic bag closures. Eco-Lok maintains the qualities of existing Kwik Lok plastic closures – they are printable, reusable and metal detector compatible.

“Arrowfarms and Kwik Lok have been working together for decades,” Cipriano said. “We are excited to partner with another long standing, family-owned company that cares as deeply as we do about reducing plastics and supporting sustainability in the industry.”

Arrowfarms plans to achieve its plastics reduction goals by working with long-time suppliers like Kwik Lok to find innovative solutions. In addition to making the switch to the Eco-Lok, Arrowfarms is using less plastic by reducing the thickness and size of its full wrap onion bags and introducing the option for a NuPlastiQ poly bag.

To achieve its own sustainability goals, Kwik Lok is working to reduce its portfolio-wide energy usage by 20% by 2025 and has already saved more than 1 million kWh in energy since completing building renovations and operational upgrades in 2015. In addition to the Eco-Lok product, Kwik Lok has also developed Kwik Link, which replaces plastic bags and other packaging to bind produce together using a simple elastic tie. When used with an Eco-Lok this form of packaging is a very environmentally friendly choice for the produce industry. Kwik Lok has also released the 912 Laser Printer which eliminates the use of ink, solvents and other waste.

About Arrowfarms

Arrowfarms is a third generation, family-owned produce packer comprised of three dynamic companies, Arrowfarms, DiSilva Fruit and Gold Bell Inc. Together they package and distribute potatoes, onions and citrus. Since 1957, Arrowfarms has been an industry leader in packaging innovation. GFSI certified across all their companies, Arrowfarms is committed to food safety and sustainability.

About Kwik Lok

Founded in 1954, Kwik Lok is the global market leader in bag closures. The company produces billions of bag closures every year for baking and produce industries and the machinery for customers to print and apply closures. Kwik Lok brings over 65 years of expertise to deliver advanced engineering and trusted design. Kwik Lok is owned by third generation family leadership, with a vision to drive greater sustainability in the industry.