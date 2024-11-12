As Shoppers Embrace Convenience and Flavor for Thanksgiving Sides, Side Delights Offers Solutions

Newport Beach, CA — Side Delights® offers solutions for shoppers this Thanksgiving as they stock up early and spice up their side dishes.

The Campbell’s 2024 State of the Sides Report highlights the regional flavor preferences that will drive consumer’s Thanksgiving shopping this year. According to the report, 22% of the Southwest will incorporate Mexican side dishes into their Thanksgiving and list spicy chilies as their flavor of choice, while those in the West are more likely to incorporate barbecue sauce, smoky flavors, and savory herbs. Consumers in the Southeast will also seek savory herbs but trend toward sweet flavors. Two universal flavor favorites are creamy and cheesy, with 42% and 38% wishing to see more on their tables this year.

“Side Delights® offers a variety of potato products and recipes to help shoppers spice up their Thanksgiving this year, noted Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Chive Mashed Potatoes with Cream Cheese is the perfect creamy, cheesy side dish and Chipotle Mashed Potatoes is a flavorful Southwest twist.”

Food experts agree that this year is about global flavors. According to Better Homes & Gardens, the biggest Thanksgiving food trend of 2024 is showcasing flavors that go beyond the classic “American” recipe. Southern Living magazine suggests a Southern spin on Thanksgiving sides such as sweet potato casserole, brown butter mashed sweet potatoes, or a mashed potato bar as creative options. Visit the Side Delights® recipe page Thanksgiving: Mashed Potato Recipes for Every Personality for Southern-inspired recipes like Brown Butter Smashed Potatoes with Butternut Squash and beyond.

This year, consumers are expected to begin their grocery shopping eight days prior to Thanksgiving, with 43% of 18 to 25-year-olds stating they will participate in a Friendsgiving, likely resulting in bigger sales at retail. “The Thanksgiving table has expanded to include family and friends. Shoppers will be stocking up for the holiday and the week leading up to it,” added Triou, “Side Delights® convenient potatoes like Amazables! and Steamables are perfect for an easy-to-prepare Friendsgiving meal or a tasty, fast, and healthy weeknight dinner.”

Side Delights® offers a variety of choices of nutritious, economical products, including bagged and bulk potatoes, potato kits, convenience potatoes, petite potatoes, fresh-cut potatoes, and organic potatoes. For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit SideDelights.com and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Masser Family of Companies, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), and NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND).