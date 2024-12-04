The Masser Family of Companies Will Showcase Side Delights Potato Products at the NY Produce Show and Conference

BOOTH #207at the NYC Javitz Center, December 10 -12, 2024

Newport Beach, CA – Masser Family of Companies (MFC) will exhibit at the NYC Produce Show next week at the Javitz Center December 10 -12, 2024. The Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers will jointly be represented in booth #209. The collaborative efforts will showcase Pennsylvania’s vast array of potato offerings.

Presented by the Eastern Produce Council and Produce Business magazine, the three-day event includes networking opportunities, a one-day trade show of over 400 companies, educational sessions, and tours of the region’s industry, including local retailers, wholesalers, foodservice distributors, urban farms and unique eateries.

The Masser Family of Companies will exhibit at booth #207 featuring a full assortment of Side Delights varietal potatoes, including popular bags, organic, and petites, in addition to the newly launched convenience potato, Amazables! – oven crisp style microwave potatoes paired with custom sauces made by Litehouse®. Keystone Potato Products, a fresh-cut and dehydrated potato company within the Masser Family of Companies, will also be represented in booth #207, featuring their Side Delights A Cut Above fresh-cut and whole-peeled potatoes line for both retail and foodservice customers.

Adjacent to the Masser Family of Companies Booth, the Pennsylvania Cooperative will exhibit at booth #209 as part of a collaborative approach between Masser’s and PA Co-Operative Potato growers as partners for A Cut Above fresh-cut lines (retail and foodservice). The recently refreshed Penn’s Own retail bags will be featured.

“The participation of Masser Family of Companies with the PA Co-Operative highlights their collaboration for the betterment of the PA potato industry,” noted Bob Meek, Chief Revenue Officer of Masser Family of Companies. “Keystone predominantly uses Pennsylvania potatoes, which keeps local farmers farming and provides consumers with farm fresh potatoes for its A Cut Above fresh-cut lines.”

The Masser Family of Companies and PA-Cooperative represent most of the Pennsylvania potato industry, with the collective ability to serve retailers better and provide the foodservice and institutional needs of all package sizes within the NE.

Side Delights® offers a variety of choices of nutritious, economical products, including bagged and bulk potatoes, potato kits, convenience potatoes, petite potatoes, fresh-cut potatoes, and organic potatoes. For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit SideDelights.comand GrownWhereItMatters.com. For more information on Masser Family of Companies, visit www.MasserSpuds.com.

ABOUT MASSER FAMILY OF COMPANIES: Founded in 1970 by Sterman Masser. Sterman Masser, Inc. is a grower, packer, and shipper of potatoes located in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. In 1984, the business transitioned to Keith & Helen Masser. In 2008, their son, David Masser, was named President of the company. David was joined by his sister, Julie Masser-Ballay, in 2009 as Vice President of Administration. Today, Sterman Masser, Inc. employs more than 400 team members in agricultural, packaging, logistics, sales, and customer service positions. Sterman Masser, Inc. is part of the Masser Family of Companies, which includes Masser Logistic Services, Keystone Potato Products, and Lykens Valley Grain. Sterman Masser is also a founding member of Fresh Solutions Network (FSN). FSN is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales.