Awe Sum Organics is Proud to Offer Delicious Fair Trade Certified Organic Grapes from Sonora, Mexico

We are thrilled to offer our new crop, Organic and Fair Trade Certified seedless table grapes from Sonora, Mexico. Grown in the northern region of Mexico, our grapes are sweet, crunchy, delicious, and will be available at promotable pricing. Our red and green seedless are forecasted to be available for loading in Nogales, AZ starting on May 18th. Our black seedless should be available starting the following week. We are also excited to introduce our Organic Candy Snaps in early June. Awe Sum Organics Mexican grapes will be available from mid-May through the end of June. We are offering each variety in 18lb boxes of pouch bags, 90 cases per pallet.

Red Seedless

Mexico’s grape crop volume is projected to be around 20 percent lower than it was in 2019. The early green seedless production suffered from a freeze andwhich is projected to be around half of the volume packed in 2019.

Our organic Mexican table grapes from Sonora, Mexico, are Fair Trade Certified, signifying a portion of your purchase price will be given back to the workers and local communities (where the fruit is grown, harvested and packed). The Fair Trade premium is used for important projects to improve the local community such as books and supplies for local schools, as well as funds for emergency medical facilities that serve the community. In addition, Fair Trade

Certification guarantees fair wages and safe working conditions for all workers. The benefits of Fair Trade are even greater during this current health crisis.

Green Seedless

“All of our Awe Sum Organic Grapes from Sonora, Mexico are Fair Trade Certified, just like our organic table grapes from Peru, we feel it’s important to give back to the local community involved in growing, harvesting, packing and shipping our Awe Sum Organics Grapes. In addition to our red, green, and black seedless varieties, we are excited to introduce our Awe Sum Organics Candy Snaps which are a new variety with a delightful, ultra-sweet and tropically fruity flavor,” said David Posner, President, CEO and Founder of Awe Sum Organics.

Our Mexican grapes are 100% Organic and 100% Fair Trade