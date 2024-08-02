Bako Sweet Emphasizes Summer Sweet Potato Offerings at Retail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Bako Sweet is thrilled to announce a range of exciting summer opportunities for retailers, building on the momentum and feedback from OPS and Foodservice. As the summer season continues, Bako Sweet remains committed to providing fresh, seasonal merchandising options and innovative campaigns that captivate both retailers and consumers alike.

This summer, Bako Sweet introduced its grilling merchandising bins, perfect for highlighting the versatility of sweet potatoes in grilling recipes. These bins are available through Labor Day, providing retailers with an eye-catching, seasonal display that encourages consumers to include sweet potatoes in their summer grilling plans. Bako Sweet’s dedication to staying fresh with the seasons means that merchandising options are continuously updated to reflect seasonal themes, ensuring that retailers can always offer something new and exciting to their customers.

“We are incredibly proud of the positive feedback and engagement we’ve received from our recent trade shows,” said Susan Noritake, Director of Sales at Bako Sweet. “Our commitment to providing innovative, seasonal merchandising options and supporting our retail partners is at the core of our mission. We look forward to continuing to grow and inspire with our value-added products.”

To inspire people to use sweet potatoes in new and creative ways, Bako Sweet is actively engaging with them through social media. The brand is sharing exciting recipes like Sweet Potato S’mores, Sweet Potato Burgers, and Sweet Potato Kabobs to showcase how delicious grilling with sweet potatoes can be. Bako Sweet’s Instagram page is also an excellent resource for retailers to share content and engage their shoppers, reinforcing the appeal of sweet potatoes during the summer.

As Bako Sweet looks to the future, the company is excited about deepening partnerships with long-time customers and exploring new opportunities. The brand is focused on supporting retailers with the right products and displays, ensuring that sweet potatoes are a prominent feature in stores. From a marketing perspective, Bako Sweet is embracing omni-channel planning to reach consumers across various platforms. This comprehensive approach ensures that the brand’s message is consistent and impactful, driving consumer interest and engagement.

For more information about Bako Sweet, visit bakosweet.com or contact the sales team at sales@countrysweetproduce.com or 661-858-1075 to place an order.

About Bako Sweet ®

For more than 75 years Country Sweet Produce, grower-packer-shipper of consumer brand Bako Sweet®, has been growing sweet potatoes in the country’s richest soil in the southern San Joaquin Valley of California, also known as “California’s Sweet Spot.” This land produces some of the best-tasting sweet potatoes on the market. Over the years, Bako Sweet has perfected the growing and harvesting process to ensure the highest quality and consistently-sized sweet potatoes. Today, Bako Sweet focuses on providing the largest variety of value-added, conveniently packaged sweet potatoes, as well as bulk sweet potatoes and specialty offerings. For more information about Bako Sweet, visit bakosweet.com.