Bako Sweet Helps Retailers Prep for Heart-Healthy February Sales

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – As the year kicks off, Bako Sweet® encourages retailers to prepare for February merchandising strategies that highlight heart health and nutrition. With February recognized as both Heart Health Month and National Sweet Potato Month, this period presents a prime opportunity to drive consumer engagement and sales with heart-smart choices like Bako Sweet Potatoes.

Sweet potatoes are a certified “heart-healthy” food by the American Heart Association, and for good reason. They’re rich in fiber, which helps reduce cholesterol, and high in potassium, a key nutrient that regulates blood pressure. Combined with their natural antioxidants, sweet potatoes support cardiovascular health while offering a versatile and delicious option for everyday meals and snacks.

Veronica Rouse, Registered Dietitian and creator of The Heart Dietitian, emphasizes their nutritional benefits, saying “sweet potatoes are a heart-healthy powerhouse, packed with fiber to reduce cholesterol, potassium to regulate blood pressure, and antioxidants to combat inflammation and oxidative stress. I often recommend swapping rice, pasta, or white potatoes for sweet potato options to boost nutrition and support heart health.”

To capitalize on this unique window, Bako Sweet is rolling out refreshed pink packaging and vibrant heart-health display bins, designed to capture attention and inspire shoppers to make better-for-you choices. Both the packaging and displays will prominently feature the American Heart Association’s “Heart-Check” logo, giving health-conscious consumers an easy visual cue that they’re choosing a certified heart-healthy product.

“Healthy eating remains a priority for shoppers as they enter the new year, and February is the ideal time to highlight the role sweet potatoes play in supporting heart health,” said Susan Noritake, Director of Sales at Bako Sweet. “Our bright packaging and merchandising solutions not only educate shoppers about the nutritional benefits of sweet potatoes but also make it easier for them to incorporate this versatile vegetable into their meals. For retailers, it’s a win-win opportunity to drive incremental sales while meeting the demand for heart-smart choices.”

Throughout February, Bako Sweet will also amplify their campaign with influencer partnerships, registered dietitian collaborations, and social media activations. Shoppers can expect engaging giveaways, practical tips, and recipes that showcase how heart-healthy eating can be delicious, easy, and fun.

The campaign will also spotlight recipes such as Healthy Sweet Potato Cookies, a playful heart-shaped treat that aligns perfectly with the theme of Heart Health Month. Featuring a QR code on the display bins, shoppers can quickly access this recipe, adding a digital layer of engagement to in-store promotions.

For more information about Bako Sweet, visit bakosweet.com or contact the sales team at sales@countrysweetproduce.com or 661-858-1075 x818 to place an order.

About Bako Sweet ®

For more than 75 years Country Sweet Produce, grower-packer-shipper of consumer brand Bako Sweet®, has been growing sweet potatoes in the country’s richest soil in the southern San Joaquin Valley of California, also known as “California’s Sweet Spot.” This land produces some of the best-tasting sweet potatoes on the market. Over the years, Bako Sweet has perfected the growing and harvesting process to ensure the highest quality and consistently-sized sweet potatoes. Today, Bako Sweet focuses on providing the largest variety of value-added, conveniently packaged sweet potatoes, as well as bulk sweet potatoes and specialty offerings. For more information about Bako Sweet, visit bakosweet.com.