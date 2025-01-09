Brighter Bites Announces On-Pack Partnership With Act Bar

Act Bar Will Donate Ten Cents For Every Bar Sold To Brighter Bites Indefinitely



HOUSTON – Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, partners with Act Bar, a pioneering brand in the better-for-you protein bar market, dedicated to redefining snacking through sustainability and social responsibility.

For every Act Bar purchased, the company will donate ten cents to Brighter Bites to further its mission of providing fresh produce to under-resourced families across the country. The Brighter Bites name will be present on the packaging, and Act Bar plans to continue this donation indefinitely.

“I’m thrilled to join forces with Brighter Bites as we work toward a common goal of nourishing our communities,” said Amelia Allen, Founder of Act Bar. “This partnership represents a unique opportunity to expand access to fresh produce, a resource that is a rarity in underserved communities. I’m eager to see the change we can achieve together.”

In addition to the on-pack mention and per-bar donation, Act Bar’s team volunteered with Brighter Bites’ Bakersfield location to kick off the 2024/2025 school season.

“We’re so thankful for Act Bar’s commitment to helping our communities not only through monetary support, but also with their team’s time and a product that aligns perfectly with our values,” said Rich Dachman, CEO of Brighter Bites. “We look forward to seeing what we are able to accomplish through this partnership to continue building communities of health!”

Act Bar is currently being sold online, and will soon be available at Gelson’s Markets and Sprouts Farmers Market stores for purchase.

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 65 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than one million individuals (including teachers) in Austin, Bakersfield, Dallas, Houston, Las Cruces, Los Angeles, Phoenix, New York City, Salinas, San Antonio, Southwest Florida, and the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.

About Act Bar

Act Bar is a pioneering brand in the better-for-you protein bar market, dedicated to redefining snacking through sustainability and social responsibility. Act Bars are vegan, non-GMO, and packed with 12 grams of protein. Each bar is crafted using upcycled grains, preventing 3 gallons of water waste with every bar produced. Committed to community impact, Act Bar partners with the LA Food Bank to donate one meal for every bar purchased. Founded by Amelia Allen, Act Bar strives to set new standards in eco-friendly snacking, proving that small actions can drive significant change. Join us in our mission to nourish people and the planet, one bar at a time. For more information, visit www.actbars.com.