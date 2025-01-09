Star Fruit from Tierra Suelta for Retail Promotions

Peak Season Brings Promotable Quantities and Custom Packs



Miami, FL — Tropical fruit grower and importer Tierra Suelta announced strong volumes of high quality, Florida-grown star fruit are now available.

“Festive stars shapes are everywhere during the holidays, and star fruit is a fun way to brighten winter tables,” said Steve Stutz, Tierra Suelta Principal and sales lead. “Tangy and sweeter than citrus, star fruit can enhance any dish from salads to main courses to desserts.”

Vertically integrated, Tierra Suelta’s cooling and packing facility is adjacent to their farms in Homestead, FL, so fruit goes from the tree to the cooler without delay. Combined with their in-house logistics team, Tierra Suelta is able to ensure enhanced food safety and product quality, which extends shelf life and reduces shrink for retailers.

“We were fortunate the storms that came through Florida this year missed our groves. Here in peak star fruit season, we have an abundant supply of beautiful, premium-quality fruit,” said Frank Abreu, Tierra Suelta Principal who oversees production. “Having a full-time agronomist on staff helps us reduce stress on the trees, and allows us to maximize fruit flavor and productivity.”

Tierra Suelta will be shipping strong volumes of star fruit through the end of January either loose or in two-pack clamshells, and can offer retailers custom packing configurations too. “Because we are in full control of our operations, we’re able to customize packs for our retail partners to help them stand out and offer shoppers what they prefer,” Stutz added.

Tierra Suelta is also currently shipping Florida grown Mamey and Thai Guava. “Mamey quantities are a bit tight right now, but we have fruit and are fulfilling all orders,” Stutz noted. “Mildly sweet and crunchy, our winter crop of Thai Guava is looking strong, with volumes building every week.”

Mamey, with its unique and rich flavor profile and custard-like texture, is a cherished Caribbean specialty fruit. Thai Guava, a favorite fruit throughout Southeast Asia, is growing in popularity in America because of its mild and pleasing flavor and crispness similar to an apple.

Tierra Suelta is a woman- and minority-owned, vertically-integrated farming business that grows and ships tropical fruits from its headquarters in Miami.

About Tierra Suelta

Tierra Suelta, Inc. is a third-generation, Primus-certified, woman and minority owned grower, packer, shipper of tropical fruits. With a state-of-the-art packing and cooling facility located on their South Florida farm, and full-time agronomist on staff, Tierra Suelta provides premium fruit with exceptional flavor and quality. Known for their star fruit, dragon fruit, Thai guava and mamey, Tierra Suelta ships throughout North America and has a consistent, reliable year-round dragon fruit program. Visit tstropicals.com.