Mission Produce Releases its AvoIntel for January 2025

AvoIntel™: Avocados & Mangos– The Big 5 for 2025!

Avocados and mangos are charging into 2025 with strong momentum! From record dollar sales1,2 to increasing household penetration3 and shifting shopper behaviors, these categories are full of opportunity. In this month’s edition of AvoIntel, we break down the 5 key trends driving category growth and what to know as you plan for business growth in 2025.

1) Both Avocados and Mangos Hit Record Dollar Sales in 2024!1

Avocados and mangos continue to be dollar drivers at retail. 2024 added an incremental $546 million in sales to the avocado category and $16 million to the mango category!2

2) Avocados Are Reaching More Households; Mangos Have Room to Grow.

U.S. Household Penetration for avocados hit the highest rate since COVID. 3

70% of U.S. households purchased avocados, a 1.1 point increase from 2023. 3 That said, significant opportunity still exists to build demand for avocados in under-indexed regions of the U.S., like the Midwest and South.

Mangos are now purchased by 36% of U.S. households.3 However, nearly half of those households only purchased mangos once.3 This means the category has lots of opportunity to target newcomers to the category and inspire repeat purchases.

3) Consumers are Looking for Value Packs.

In 2024, club and mass stores captured 17% of avocado spend and 18% of mango spend. 3 As consumers continue to keep an eye on price, value packs are an affordable way to keep healthy, nutrient-dense items, like avocados and mangos, in the basket.

Bags are a great way for traditional grocers to capture heavy avocado and mango consumers. Good thing Mission Produce offers a full portfolio of bagged avocados and Retail Ready Mango Bags! 😉

4) Healthy Eating Means More Produce!

In 2024, total produce volume sold was up 3.8%2– a significant jump compared to recent years! Making healthy food choices is a key consumer purchase driver for food and beverages.5 Leaning into health messaging and promotions can be an effective tactic to keep healthy fruits like avocados and mangos top of mind for meal planning.



5) Generation Z is a Rising Audience.

Nearly half of Gen Z households are purchasing avocados – and the new households that purchased avocados this year skewed toward the Gen Z demographic. 6

– and the new households that purchased avocados this year skewed toward the Gen Z demographic. Generation Z is a big and influential cohort. Heavy Gen Zer’s are already a valuable segment to the avocado category.5 And as Gen Z grows, they are estimated to be worth $260 million more in annual avocado sales!5



With opportunities to drive household penetration, encourage repeat purchases, and capitalize on key sales periods like the Big Game in February, avocados and mangos are primed for success in 2025. Let’s keep the momentum going!

