Baldor Specialty Foods Celebrates 2023 Great Place to Work Certification

Baldor Specialty Foods, one of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic’s largest produce and specialty foods distributors announced today they have earned the 2023 Great Place to Work® Certification on their first attempt.

Great Place to Work is a globally recognized authority measuring the level of trust in an organization and the consistency of the employee experience, which is proven to increase innovation and employee retention.

“I’m thrilled to learn through the survey that our employees across the board enjoy working here. We want to make Baldor a positive and fun workplace that contributes to their satisfaction and growth,” said Baldor CEO TJ Murphy. “We have worked hard to create an environment that gives people opportunities to earn more through performance bonuses and profit sharing while also supporting families with extremely low-cost benefits. I believe that the greatest investment we can make is in our people. We are always looking to make this a better company for our employees, vendors, and customers, and this validates what we are doing while giving us some opportunities–we’ll never stop trying to improve.”

The certification was earned after an independent review of an employee opinion survey distributed to over 2,500 Baldor employees throughout their facilities located in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. A significant majority of survey respondents agreed that Baldor was “a great place to work” citing pride, workplace camaraderie and fairness as the company’s top strengths.

“While we are incredibly proud to have earned this certification, the survey has also given us some invaluable insights as to the areas for improvement,” says Catherine Jones, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “Now that we have all this feedback from our employees, it’s really important that we show that we have heard what people think and put the right action plans in place to make Baldor an even better place to work.”

Baldor Specialty Foods services more than 13,000 food service, retail and corporate accounts from Portland, ME to Richmond, VA, and offers over 6,000 fresh produce and specialty food items, with upwards of 15% coming from the local region.

For more information, including current job opportunities, visit: http://www.baldorfood.com

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest distributors of premium fresh produce, specialty foods, dairy, meat and fish in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci’s fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original commitment to freshness, flavor, quality and service. Baldor Specialty Foods now services more than 13,000 food service, retail and corporate accounts from Portland, ME to Richmond, VA, and offers over 6,000 food items. The company’s mission is to deliver quality ingredients, innovative solutions and seamless experiences that ensure the success of its partners.

To learn more, go to www.baldorfood.com.