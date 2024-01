Bankrupt peach giant Prima Wawona is being liquidated after not receiving a high enough value through the auction process.

Prima Wawona said in bankruptcy court last month that it has started the liquidation process and is looking to move forward expeditiously.

The backstory: Prima Wawona filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last October just four years after acquiring Gerawan Packing to become the nation’s largest peach farmer.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Sun