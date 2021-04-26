Prima Wawona Announces Major Stone Fruit Expansion

Fresno, CA – Prima Wawona, the world’s leading grower and marketer of conventional and organic peaches, nectarines, plums, and apricots today announced that it is expanding its acreage by another 2600 acres devoted to growing Stone Fruit. The new acreage increases the company’s total to almost 15,000 acres, equating to 1.0 million additional Stone Fruit trees, and further establishes Prima Wawona as the leading Stone Fruit grower in the world.

“As industry leaders, this investment represents an ongoing commitment to the growth and development of the Stone Fruit category and will help us achieve our long-term objectives. It will allow Prima Wawona to expand its ability to grow, harvest, pack and ship the healthiest, most delicious, highest quality Stone Fruit” said Eric Beringause, Chief Executive Officer of Prima Wawona.

“We look forward to building our partner relationships with valued retail and wholesale customers across North America and around the world by providing additional product for their shoppers who acknowledge and appreciate Prima brands as the best Stone Fruit available” said Kevin J. Kollock, Chief Commercial Officer. “Additional Stone Fruit will also provide selling opportunities with new customers who may not have experience with our superior products”. Kollock added that “our expansion will put Prima Wawona acreage at a total approaching double the peach acreage of all of Georgia, a state known for peaches”.

Prima Wawona has been involved in breeding & growing Stone Fruit for generations. The company is known for its unrivaled quality and consistency across multiple varieties. Prima Wawona is committed to quality control, unwavering attention to food safety, and ongoing research and development. The 2,600-acre expansion is on top of approximately 1,000 acres that are redeveloped and replanted with new trees every year as older plantings age out of production and further reflects the company’s commitment and investment in Stone Fruit.

“This expansion is an exciting opportunity for our team, customers, and ultimately consumers” said Mark Murai, Senior Vice President of Agricultural Operations. “We are the best in the industry in understanding what it takes to deliver the finest Stone Fruit available. That commitment to excellence includes our extensive proprietary breeding program and development of new, innovative varieties in both conventional and organic fruit that this additional acreage will provide”. Murai added that “as a company we are focused on sustainable farming practices and will be utilizing cutting-edge water management technology on all of our new & redevelopment acreage”.

For more information, please email the Prima Wawona Team at info@prima.com.

About Prima® Wawona:

Prima® Wawona is the largest producer of stone fruit in the U.S. Based in the heart of California’s central San Joaquin Valley, the company is a category leader both in terms of volume, quality, and the unique data insights and services it provides to retail & wholesale partners to support them and promote their success. Prima® Wawona offers a full line of premium-quality organic and conventional stone fruit under the Prima®, Sweet2Eat®, Sweet2Eat® Organic, Sweet Value®, SweetO® Organic, and Harvest Sweet® brands, with a robust stone fruit season running from May through October. Visit prima.com to learn more.