Albacore and Yellowfin are the first MSC Certified Sustainable Tuna Species in Atlantic Canada

New tuna species and gears added as part of the successful re-certification of Atlantic Canada longline and harpoon swordfish.

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) announced that as part of a second successful re-certification, the North West Atlantic Canada harpoon, and North West Atlantic Canada longline swordfish (Xiphias gladius) fisheries have combined and expanded their scope to include two new species, Atlantic yellowfin tuna (Thunnus albacares) and North Atlantic albacore (Thunnus alalunga). The new, unified certificate called the North West Atlantic Swordfish and Tuna fishery, streamlines the certification process for all three species. This is the first MSC certified yellowfin tuna fishery in Canada.

Also new to the fishery is the certification of three additional, more selective gear types: rod and reel, buoy gear and troll. Rod and reel and buoy gear are MSC certified for swordfish, albacore and yellowfin while troll is only certified for the two tuna species.