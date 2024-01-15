New Pike-perch Module Expands ASC Species Coverage

Utrecht (The Netherlands) – The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) is proud to announce the launch of the new Pike-perch Module. The Module, which aims to promote species diversification, launches on 15 January 2024.

The Pike-perch Module is part of ASC’s Scope Extension Project, which is adding more species to the ASC programme as part of its commitment to increase the number of ASC-certified farmed seafood products. New species, such as pike-perch, are added to the programme based on consumer demand, market development opportunity or producer interest.

Fabiola Mustafaj, Research Coordinator at ASC, said, “There is growing consumption of pike-perch (Sander lucioperca) and an increased producer demand from Europe for certification. The development of the Pike-perch Module is a milestone for ASC and proves its commitment to diversification of species as we continue to grow and make ASC certification more relevant and accessible to farmers.

“Farms using the Module will improve their environmental and social performance through ASC’s robust standards and will ensure responsibly farmed pike-perch product is available to the market,” Mustafaj added.

Timeline of the Pike-perch Module

In January 2023, the ASC Pike-perch Module was approved by the ASC Technical Advisory Group (TAG). Following stakeholder consultation in March and April 2023, feedback was evaluated and incorporated into the final version of the Module in May 2023.

Conformity Assessment Bodies (CABs) will now undergo training preparation for the Module’s implementation. The Pike-perch Module will be eventually integrated into the ASC Farm Standard.

Please click here to find more information about the Species Extension Project.