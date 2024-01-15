Prairie Fresh Expands Prairie Fresh Signature Line With Trending Nashville Hot Flavor

Bold, fiery flavor profile joins the Prairie Fresh Signature product portfolio lineup

(Shawnee Mission, Kansas) — Prairie Fresh® expands its value-added line, Prairie Fresh Signature, by revealing the launch of a trending flavor profile, Nashville Hot, to pork loin filets in the product portfolio. With the perfect fiery combination of spices and heat in every bite, this popular seasoning will be available to consumers in select retail locations in early 2024, with plans to expand into additional stores around the country later this year. Prairie Fresh is excited to introduce a bold flavor profile to the pre-seasoned pork lineup to start the year off with some heat.

“Consumers love Nashville Hot chicken, so the team thought, why not take that same sought-after flavor profile to create an unexpected, yet delicious, take on pork,” said Ryan Barnett, market insights manager at Seaboard Foods. “Our team is on the forefront of flavor tracking, which helps give the Prairie Fresh Signature portfolio an edge when it comes to meeting consumer demands.”

With an already robust collection of cuts and flavors, including Hawaiian Sea Salt with Cracked Black Pepper and Honey Sriracha, Prairie Fresh has demonstrated an understanding of consumer trends and the evolving flavor preferences of the market. By consistently incorporating customer feedback into product development, Prairie Fresh is always finding new flavors to add to its portfolio.

“Prairie Fresh Signature prides itself on delivering pork products that make for flavorful and wholesome meals without the hassle because it’s perfectly pre-seasoned,” said Monica Camarin, senior brand manager for Prairie Fresh. “The taste keeps them coming back for more. For busy families on the go to low-effort home cooks seeking no-hassle solutions who don’t want to miss out on the latest trends, Prairie Fresh Signature can help put a wholesome, flavorful meal on the table that anyone would be proud to serve.”

Attaining the quality and consistency that consumers have come to expect from Prairie Fresh Signature products is made possible by the Prairie Fresh connected food system. This unique approach and perspective on pork production, the Prairie Fresh Way, is made possible through a collaboration with farmers, processing plants and a networked supply chain, which allows Prairie Fresh to manage each step in the production process from farm to delivery, ensuring a quality pork product.

For more information on the Prairie Fresh Signature line and new flavors, please visit prairiefresh.com.

About Prairie Fresh®

Prairie Fresh® is the brand of a uniquely connected food system relentlessly seeking a better way to produce wholesome pork by purposely connecting every step between its American-owned farms in the Midwest and Great Plains, and family tables around the world. Prairie Fresh pork is produced, sold and marketed by Seaboard Foods and processed in Oklahoma, Iowa and Missouri.