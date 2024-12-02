Bard Valley Natural Delights Capitalizes on Holiday Date Trends

Bard Valley Natural Delights Produce December 1, 2024

YUMA, Ariz.  – The holiday season presents a prime opportunity for retailers to boost sales with high-demand products. Bard Valley Natural Delights®, North America’s favorite Medjool date brand, continues to lead the category with strong consumer interest during this peak consumption period.

“As shoppers look for healthier, versatile ingredients this holiday season, Medjool dates are proving to be a must-have item,” said Natalia Toccoli, Digital Marketing Manager at Natural Delights. “With trending social media recipes like @avocado_bella’s viral Caramel Apple and @bromabakery’s Date Bark, younger consumers are discovering how Medjool dates can enhance their favorite dishes and traditions. This creates an exciting opportunity for retailers to engage shoppers and drive sales.”

Natural Delights has also partnered with registered dietitians nationwide to highlight Medjool dates in healthier holiday recipes, including baking, appetizers, and snacks. These efforts educate consumers on how Medjool dates can elevate seasonal dishes as a naturally nutritious alternative to traditional sugar. Dietitian partners also share retailer information, encouraging consumers to visit local stores and purchase Natural Delights products to recreate these festive recipes.

Adding to the excitement, the brand’s annual Happy Holi-dates Sweepstakes runs from November 1 to December 31, featuring prizes that holiday shoppers will love, including a premium espresso bar and top-tier baking gear. This year’s in-store shipper features a QR code, making it simple for shoppers to enter the sweepstakes while browsing. Building on the success of last year’s sweepstakes, which drew 140,000 entries, the brand anticipates strong engagement with this year’s eye-catching display.

Retailers can also inspire shoppers with holiday-ready recipes from Natural Delights’ influencer partners, perfect for in-store promotions or digital campaigns:

With growing consumer awareness and innovative marketing strategies, Medjool dates remain a top-performing holiday product. Don’t miss the chance to stock up on this high-margin, high-demand item. Give your customers every reason to celebrate the season with Natural Delights.

For more information about Natural Delights, visit naturaldelights.com or contact Alan Asbury at alan.asbury@bvdg.com to place an order.

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Pork’s Versatility Shines Brightly this Holiday Season with Mexican Celebrity Ana Patricia Gámez

National Pork Board Meat & Poultry December 16, 2020

Mexican-born celebrity and host Ana Patricia Gámez has partnered with the National Pork Board to share joy and delicious recipes as part of its latest campaign, Menú Urbano, where time-honored recipes are gathered from three major Hispanic-influenced cities across the country (Miami, Los Angeles, and El Paso) with the goal of celebrating cultures from around the world and encouraging Latinos to enjoy pork in the most authentic way possible: as street food.