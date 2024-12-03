Holi-Dairy Magic Campaign Targets Consumers With Dairy-Centric Recipes, Messaging

‘Merry & Bright with Every Dairy Bite’ Encourages Consumers to Choose Real Dairy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East’s consumer-facing holiday recipe and dairy promotion campaign, Holi-Dairy Magic, is running through December 31.

“Holi-Dairy Magic is a fun seasonal campaign created to reach consumers with delicious dairy recipes that encourage the use of real dairy ingredients,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “We’re showcasing local dairy and local dairy farmers to help boost dairy sales during the holidays.”

Holi-Dairy Magic is reaching consumers through influencer marketing, specifically with culinary influencers like celebrity Chef Ronaldo Linares who did a live interview on WPIX in New York City. Watch the clip here where he features several dairy-rich recipes. ADA North East is also working with health professional and lifestyle influencers and dairy farmer influencers to expand reach with diverse audiences.

Digital marketing efforts include Holi-Dairy ads on ADA North East’s social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest. “Dairy farmers are encouraged to share the posts on their personal social pages,” said Chrisman.

Traditional media outreach includes a custom radio ad campaign on B101, Philadelphia’s holiday music station during December. Also, 30-second Holi-Dairy ads will air during the news in the New York cities of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, Watertown, New York City, and Binghampton, and Pennsylvania cities including Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Johnstown-Altoona. News station websites and social media channels will also promote the campaign with digital ads.

Retailers including Weis, ShopRite, Giant and Price Chopper are also promoting Holi-Dairy Magic in the dairy case in stores and online to reach digital shoppers. ADA North East is also working with retail registered dietitians who highlight the nutritional value of dairy with their shoppers.

Additional select regional checkoff organizations will extend components of the program for online shopping.

All the promotional materials encourage consumers to visit the ADA North East Holi-Dairy Magic website where they will find the holiday dairy recipes and can enter to win a sweepstakes.

For more information, contact American Dairy Association North East at 315.472.9143.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing more than 8,300 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.