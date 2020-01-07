Bee Sweet Citrus Celebrates Generations of Family Farming through New Heirloom Navel Campaign

FOWLER, Calif., – Throughout the month of January, Bee Sweet’s marketing team will be celebrating California’s rich history in family farming and its ties to Heirloom Navels through a month-long digital campaign. The campaign will run on the company’s social media platforms and will feature Heirloom specific recipes, facts and so much more.

“Heirloom Navels are special because they really represent what California’s citrus industry is all about,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Director of Communications Monique Bienvenue. “For decades, citrus growers have worked with the consumer in mind, and Heirloom Navels never fail to deliver in quality or flavor.”

According to California Citrus Mutual, there are over 3,000 growers farming over 300,000 acres of citrus in California. Bee Sweet Citrus is proud to call itself a family owned and operated company, and prides itself in providing premium citrus to consumers year-round.

“Working for a family owned and operated company is really special because you’re engulfed in every aspect of production and are aware of everything it takes to get high-quality citrus to consumers,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Industrial Technology Manager Thomas Marderosian. “When it comes to citrus, customers can rely on Heirloom Navels for exceptional flavor, and this campaign celebrates all of the family farmers who help to make that possible.”

True to its name, Heirloom Navels are a selection of a parent Washington Navel – the official predecessor of all navel varieties in California. They’re grown on blocks of well-aged trees, averaging anywhere from 40-60 years old, and are never compromised by acidity. Heirloom Navels are available now until May and can be purchased in bulk, and in four-pound bags.

“The goal of this campaign is to celebrate the variety that jump-started California’s involvement in citrus and to recognize all of the family farmers who have helped our industry grow along the way,” continued Bienvenue. “Heirloom Navels have a history that’s just as rich as their flavor, and our team is excited to share that story with our customers.”

To learn more about Heirloom Navels, please contact a Bee Sweet Citrus Sales Representative at 559-834-4200 or visit www.beesweetcitrus.com.

###

A grower, packer and shipper of California citrus, Bee Sweet Citrus is an emerging leader in today’s agriculture industry. Founded in 1987, Bee Sweet Citrus is a family owned and operated company and provides over 15 different varieties of citrus to its consumers! Located in the heart of

California’s Central Valley, Bee Sweet is focused on innovation, sustainability and customer satisfaction.