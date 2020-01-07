Joe Barsi Named as President of California Giant Berry Farms

Watsonville, CA – As the new year and a new decade rolls in, California Giant continues its path of building a strong future for the company announcing Joe Barsi as their new President.

Barsi’s promotion to President of California Giant Berry Farms comes after serving almost 2 years as their Chief Operating Officer. Barsi worked closely with their board and the senior leadership team on their strategic planning and succession planning process.

Barsi has provided leadership with continued foreign expansion of their berry business. He also had the vision to position California Giant as a leader in sustainability efforts for their growing and cooling operations, as well taking the corporate offices on a path to Zero Waste certification in 2020.

“I am humbled and honored to be chosen by the owners to lead California Giant Berry Farms into the future. It is a company with a strong culture of quality, philanthropy and fairness in all we do. I will make it a priority that we maintain our company culture as we continue our growth in the berry industry.” Says Barsi.

“We are excited to work with Joe in this new leadership role. He has helped take our company to the next level over the past two years and we look forward to him lead as President as we enter a new decade here at California Giant” says Bill Moncovich, CEO.

Bill Moncovich, owner/partner, will continue as CEO of California Giant Berry Farms and Frank Saveria also continues as owner/partner of the international berry company. Both are very pleased to have Joe Barsi at the helm continuing to build the company’s strong reputation as a trusted quality brand for consumers and its trading partners.