Belgian Fruit and Vegetable Sector Launches Virtual Trade Fair Experience

Product presentations, personal interaction and international keynotes. Who isn’t looking forward to once again enjoying an inspiring trade fair? From now on, you can also experience this trade fair experience from your office or home office. That’s because the Belgian fruit and vegetable sector has joined forces to launch a new export platform at the end of March: virtual.belgianfruitsandvegetables.com. The Federation of Belgian Horticultural Cooperatives (VBT), the Logistical Auction Association (LAVA) and the Flemish Centre for Agricultural and Fishery Marketing (VLAM) want to bring Belgian suppliers and foreign customers closer together.

Belgian fruit and vegetables are known and sought after worldwide for their quality. To further ensure continuity in the export trade, contacts with local buyers in the export markets are crucial. For this reason, VLAM and the VBT have always put a great deal of effort into actively attending specialised trade fairs for the trade in fresh fruit and vegetables. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, these personal contact moments have disappeared and suppliers can no longer physically show their products to their customers. The Belgian fruit and vegetable sector therefore decided to develop a joint export platform so that suppliers could continue to reach their contacts digitally. The VBT, together with VLAM and LAVA, has been working hard these past months to create a flexible and user-friendly digital export platform. This initiative is possible thanks to the funds made available by Belgian Minister of Agriculture Hilde Crevits through an incubator.

