Berries are Top Trending Fruit for Memorial Day

Minot, ND — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and in addition to honoring the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, many Americans gather with family and friends and celebrate with food. A recent social media and web analysis of fruit-based recipes highlights the fact that the most fashionable food is red, white and blue with berries marking the most popular online fruit across the United States for Memorial Day.

FullTilt Marketing conducted a social media trend analysis of the most popular online fruit associated with Memorial Day in all 50 states to identify the fruits consumers were talking about. The top winner was berries followed by lemons, apples, dates and limes.

Melinda Goodman, president of FullTilt Marketing commented, “It was no surprise to see berries appear in popular recipes that celebrated themes of red, white and blue or even lemons for refreshing desserts and drinks, but it was interesting to see popular conversations around dates, which highlighted the trending popularity of date brownies.”

Goodman continued, “Trends have always played an important role in brand marketing, but the advent of new technology that allows us to evaluate consumer conversations about what consumers are talking about and cooking in real-time creates opportunities for more dynamic content creation, flavor explorations, recipe development and new product expansions.”

About FullTilt Marketing

FullTilt Marketing is a firm committed to agriculture and the food industry, along with the interests of producer organizations, brands and small business. Our passion is finding the stories and ideas that motivate consumers and deliver strategic value at the speed of smart. For more information visit fulltiltmarketing.net.