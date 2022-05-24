Produce for Better Health Foundation Expands Food & Nutrition Expertise to Accelerate Consumption Mission, Serving Consumers & the Industry

The Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) recently expanded its team to further strengthen their food and nutrition expertise as well as their stakeholder engagement strategies. As the only national philanthropy dedicated to increasing consumption of all fruits and vegetables, this year PBH is set to release new consumer behavioral research; broaden its multi-sector stakeholder partnerships; and enhance digital and social media educational platforms building up to National Fruits & Veggies Month this September. As the fruit and vegetable industry continues to face post-pandemic challenges and inflation, PBH has proactively invested in the mission-driven priorities most necessary and valuable to support the needs of the industry, while keeping consumers’ health and happiness central to their consumption efforts.



Specifically, Emily Holdorf, MS, RD joined the PBH Marketing & Communications team this month as Social Media Community Manager, and Nicole Farris, Industry & Partner Engagement Manager joined PBH in late-August of 2021. As demonstrated by every individual on the PBH team, Holdorf and Farris are inspired to work for a philanthropic organization that elevates the demand for and consumption of fruits and vegetables to positively impact Americans’ health and happiness.

Emily Holdorf, MS, RDN

Social Media Community Manager

Produce For Better Health Foundation

Holdorf joins PBH after starting her food and nutrition career within the university foodservice sector. She served as the Campus Dietitian for the University of North Carolina-Charlotte and Colgate University while working with Compass Group USA. Through that role, she promoted health and wellbeing to students, faculty, and staff through sampling events, cooking demonstrations, educational presentations, nutrition counseling, and social media campaigns. Holdorf holds a Master of Science in Human Nutrition from The University of Alabama and a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics from The State University of New York-Oneonta. She completed her dietetic internship at Marywood University. Holdorf serves alongside Katie Calligaro, PBH Marketing & Communications Director, and Candice Gordon, PBH Digital Marketing & Communications Manager.

Nicole Farris

Industry & Partner Engagement Manager

Produce For Better Health Foundation

Farris brings experience in project management, business development and client service, most notably from the foodservice industry as a managing partner of a national quick service franchise. Within this leadership role, she leveraged her passion for building meaningful relationships, driving efficiencies, and providing an optimal customer experience to create demand and drive sales. As PBH Industry & Partner Engagement Manager, Farris’ strategic prowess and innate sense of service complements PBH’s stakeholder engagement strategy focused on building value-based partnerships and a purpose-driven community of industry advocates. Farris serves alongside Sharese Roper, PBH Industry & Partner Engagement Senior Director, and Allison Kissel, PBH Industry & Partner Engagement Coordinator.



“I am thrilled to welcome these two accomplished professionals onto the PBH Team to further serve the produce industry, key public health stakeholders and strategic partners alike as we work together to advance PBH’s mission of improving fruit and vegetable consumption in America,” says Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, PBH President & CEO. “PBH will leverage the unique strengths these two women bring to our small but mighty team to advance collaborative, creative and productive partnerships that inspire consumers every single day.”



For more information about PBH and its commitment to consumption, contact Sharese Roper, Industry & Partner Engagement Senior Director at sroper@pbhfoundation.org.

About the Produce for Better Health Foundation

Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is the only national organization dedicated to helping consumers live happier, healthy lives by eating more fruits and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, canned, dried and 100% juice, every single day.



Since 1991, PBH has invested decades into developing trended insights on attitudes toward all forms of fruit and vegetable consumption, in addition to campaigns and partnerships with government, food industry stakeholders, health professionals and other thought leaders to collaborate, facilitate and advocate for increased intake. Campaigns included first, the 5-A-Day program, and then, the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters public health initiative. While five fruits and vegetables each day is great advice, and more will always matter, PBH’s new behavior-based call-to-action is Have A Plant®. Rooted in behavioral science, PBH’s transformative Have A Plant® Movement is an invitation that will inspire people with compelling reasons to believe in the powerful role fruits and vegetables can play to create happy, healthy and active lives.



Be sure to join the Have A Plant® Movement and get new recipes, snack hacks, meal ideas and other tips from chefs, registered dietitians, as well as food and wellness experts by visiting www.fruitsandveggies.org. Follow us on Facebook @fruitsandveggies; on Twitter @fruits_veggies; on Instagram @fruitsandveggies; on Pinterest @fruits_veggies; and on LinkedIn at Produce for Better Health Foundation. And remember to #haveaplant.



PBH is also responsible for the Lead The Change Movement — a multi-sector, multi-year initiative designed to maximize the power of PBH’s unique thought leadership position, widespread influencer network, credible scientific and market research, and, most importantly, its innovative members and partners, to lead a call-to-action for addressing the global fruit and vegetable consumption crisis. The initiative includes research, thought leadership and communication platforms to ensure the Movement speaks with One Purpose, One Voice and One Call-to-Action. For more information about the Lead The Change Movement visit: www.fruitsandveggies.org/leadthechange.