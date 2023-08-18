Big Idaho Potato Truck Completes First International Trip to Canada; Skagway Alaska Declared July 22 Idaho Potato Day 

Eagle, ID – This summer the Big Idaho Potato Truck crossed off two items on its bucket list: an international border crossing and a visit to Alaska.



The Truck made its first international trip when it crossed the Canadian border on July 13th through Surrey, British Columbia. Customs officials were more than a little surprised to see a 4-ton tater entering the Great White North and Spuddy Buddy presenting a size-appropriate passport. After a thorough inspection, the Truck and Tater Team headed toward Skagway, Alaska, the closest American town on the northern Canadian border.



After eight days of trekking through British Columbia, the Truck arrived in Skagway, Alaska, receiving a warm welcome from the town’s 1,200 residents. The Truck was the biggest attraction (literally) in the annual Brews, Blues, and BBQ Parade and Festival.



Mayor Andrew Cremata crowned two Skagway residents as Idaho Potato King and Queen, and they rode atop the Truck, like royalty, during the mile-long parade. Cory Bricker, the Potato King is the Port Manager for Alaska Marine Trucking and Cody Jennings, Potato Queen is the Port Director for the Municipality of Skagway. Coincidentally (or not) both Cory and Cody were born and raised in Boise, Idaho.



Following the parade, Mayor Cremata proclaimed July 22 as Idaho Potato Day.



“The world’s largest spud on wheels has been touring the continental U.S. for 11 years, and this year presented the perfect opportunity to cross into Canada and meet a new crop of Idaho potato fans. Alaska, we’ll be back!” explained Jamey Higham, President and CEO, IPC.

Idaho Potato King and Queen Cory Bricker and Cody Jennings greeting the crowd at the Brews, Blues, and BBQ Parade in Skagway, Alaska.

During its weeklong journey to Alaska, the Truck made stops in Kamloops, Prince George, Fort St. John, Fort Nelson, and Yukon. Like in the lower states, the number one question asked about the Truck was, “Is it Real?”

The Truck returned to the U.S. through Everett, Washington on August 3 to continue the 2023 tour. Visit https://bigidahopotato.com/tour-schedule/ to see the Truck Tour schedule.

About The Idaho Potato Commission



Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is a state agency responsible for promoting and protecting the famous “Grown in Idaho®” seal, a federally registered certification mark that assures consumers are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho potatoes. Idaho’s growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation and rich volcanic soil, give Idaho potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiates them from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit idahopotato.com.