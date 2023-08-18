Alsum Farms & Produce 50th Anniversary Community Celebration and Tater Trot 5k Raised $14,000 for Wisconsin FFA Chapters

Friesland, Wisconsin — Alsum Farms & Produce, a leading fresh market grower, packer, and shipper of Wisconsin Healthy Grown® potatoes, pumpkins, onions, and wholesaler of fresh, quality produce, celebrated 50 years in business on Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12 in Friesland.

The two-day 50th anniversary celebration welcomed more than 600 community enthusiasts, grower partners, customers, and industry friends. As part of Alsum’s 50th anniversary celebration, the 6th Annual Tater Trot 5k run/walk hosted a record 140 runners and walkers raising a record $14,000 to benefit 7 Wisconsin FFA Chapters.

“Alsum Farms & Produce was elated to host the 6th Annual Tater Trot 5k to help support local FFA Chapters and provide a unique opportunity to learn about the nutritional and economic benefits of Wisconsin Potatoes,” says Alsum’s Nikki Jedlowski, Tater Trot 5k Event Coordinator. “Potatoes fuel performance and the Tater Trot 5k promotes the healthy, flavorful and fresh attributes of the spud targeting everyday athletes to perform at their best and fuel their active lifestyle.”

The Tater Trot 5k top three men’s and women’s individuals in the 17 years and under and 18 years and + categories with finish times:

Men’s (17 years and under)

1) Mason Dobb 19:19

2) Owen Hemling 21:27

3) Hoyt Helmer 23:08

Men’s (18 years and +)

1) Colin Smith 17:11

2) Lucas Miller 18:34

3) Corey Splittgerber 20:40

Women’s (17 years and under)

1) Jena Norenberg 23:34

2) Rayna Helmer 24:37

3) Meika Meinholdt 25:55

Women’s (18 years and +)

1) Carriann Laubenstein 22:57

2) Katy Schultz 24:37

3) Jessica Smith 25:07

The Alsum Farms & Produce 50th anniversary community celebration on Saturday, August 12 kicked off with Alsum’s 6th Annual Tater Trot 5k family run and 2-mile walk. Guests shopped the farm fresh produce market, strolled through vendor and educational booths by local FFA chapters, and enjoyed a brat and a Pepsi from the 95.3 WBEV Beaver Dam radio station at the Friesland-based location.

After the run/walk concluded at 10:30 a.m. the Alsum family led a short program of reflection to recognize Founder Glenn Alsum’s family as well as grower and industry partners who have been integral in Alsum’s success over the past five decades.

Finally, after the recognition program concluded, Farmer Larry Alsum led a coach bus tour of the Alsum potato and pumpkin farms in Grand Marsh, Wis. Consumers had many great questions and curiosity about how potatoes and pumpkins are grown and harvested.

This Alsum community event celebrated the company’s 50 years in business of providing quality potatoes, onions, and farm fresh produce, and showcased the spud’s healthy halo. The year-long 50th anniversary theme “Growing Goodness” speaks to how Alsum Farms & Produce has enriched the lives of associates, customers, and consumers over the past five decades.

About Alsum Farms & Produce

Alsum Farms & Produce Inc. is a leading fresh market grower, packer and shipper of Wisconsin grown potatoes, onions, and provider of fresh, quality produce. Established five decades ago and headquartered in Friesland, Wis., Alsum Farms & Produce is a vertically integrated family-owned farm, packing facility and logistics company providing quality produce. Committed to sustainability and stewardship of the soil, Alsum Farms grows 3,000 acres of Wisconsin Healthy Grown® Certified Alsum potatoes along with pumpkins. For more information, visit www.alsum.com.

Photos: Alsum Farms & Produce 50th Anniversary Celebration; Wendy Alsum Dykstra, Heidi Alsum Randall, Lois and Larry Alsum – The Alsum Family with Founder Glenn Alsum’s Mother; Heidi, Larry and Wendy with 50th Anniversary Cake; A record 140 runners and walkers for the 6th Annual Tater Trot 5k and Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Grower Mascot, Spudly.