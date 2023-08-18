CMI Orchards Unveils Advanced Pear-Packing Technology

Wenatchee, WA: CMI Orchards introduces their new pear-packing technology with strong benefits to retailers and consumers. Their recent expansions on the technology used to pack, market, and sell pears, is something they’ve been working toward this for a while—and they’re thrilled to be able to share it, says CMI’s Sarah Barkley, Domestic Sales and Pear Lead

“CMI always pushes for innovation,” says Barkley, “and we’re really excited to see our hard work come to fruition.”

Among the innovations being developed and expanded is a new vent pattern, which provides efficiency at the warehouse level, explains Barkley. “Most of the steps of pear packing are manual; the shape of pears can prove a challenge when it comes to automating the process at all, so any effort to modernize reduces cost,” she says. “This new vent pattern helps streamline the process, as well as improving airflow—which is crucial to control temperatures and retain moisture both on the packing line and through the ripening process.” Any reduction of steps in the packing process reduces cost, she adds, and this new vent pattern will be eliminating an entire step.

Barkley shares that the implementation of SmartHarvest mobile ripening units is another exciting step in CMI’s ever-developing processes. “Empowering our customers to confidently understand the ripeness of their fruit, and having influence over the ripening process, ensures that retailers are going to get more bang for their buck,” says Barkley. “With this development, retailers can offer their customers pears that are at optimal ripeness at point of purchase and ensure the best and most consistent eating quality at home, capturing repeat customers and boosting sales in the produce department.”

This is the newest technology that retailers can access, she adds. “Any opportunity we have to be at the frontier of research and development for pears, we take,” explains Barkley. “That’s the sort of innovation we provide for our customers, too.”

About CMI Orchards:

CMI Orchards is one of Washington State’s largest growers, shippers and packers of premium quality conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries. Based in Wenatchee, WA, CMI Orchards delivers outstanding fruit across the U.S.A. and exports to over 60 countries worldwide.