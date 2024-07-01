Braga Fresh to Debut Chopped Salad Kits at Organic Produce Summit

SOLEDAD, Calif. – Braga Fresh is a sponsor of the 2024 Organic Produce Summit in Monterey where the company will debut two chopped salad kits under the Josie’s Organics brand in booth #607 at the summit exhibition on July 11.

“Our goal for OPS 2024 is to showcase our organic farming with field tours and our product innovation with two new organic chopped salad kits” said Kori Tuggle, vice president marketing and product development.

On July 10 the company will host an OPS retail field tour at the Braga Home ranch. The tour will travel through the Salinas Valley to the home of Josie’s Organics in Soledad where attendees will learn about the company’s regenerative agriculture trials, bees and pollinator habitats and be part of ag technology demonstrations.

On July 11 at the summit exhibition, the company will introduce two chopped salad kits, Organic Jalapeño Ranch and Organic Basil Crunch.

The Organic Jalapeño Ranch chopped salad kit includes green cabbage, Romaine, carrots, cilantro and green onions paired with tortilla strips, pepitas and a now mainstream flavor of Jalapeno Ranch dressing.

The Organic Basil Crunch chopped salad kit mixes kale, red cabbage, carrots, radicchio, a basil and garlic vinaigrette, Parmesan cheese and trending ingredient, crispy quinoa.

Tuggle said, “These two new flavors offer the organic shoppers unique flavors for those seeking clean ingredients in a chopped salad kit.”

For more information about the company, visit www.bragafresh.com.

About Braga Fresh

In 1928, Sebastian and Josie Braga started farming California’s fertile soil on what is now known as the Braga Home Ranch in Soledad, Calif. Today, the third generation continues the family values of sustainable-organic farming. Braga Fresh sets aside 10% of farmland to beneficial habitat and has the goal of being carbon neutral. Vertically integrated, Braga Fresh combines innovation with tradition to grow, harvest and process fresh vegetables and leafy greens through the Josie’s Organics and Braga Farms brands.