Organic Produce Summit to Address Reducing Plastics in Produce Packaging During New Sustainability Session

MONTEREY, CA. — Organic Produce Summit announces new speaker session highlighting sustainable packaging on July 11 at the only comprehensive one-stop-shop event for retailers and buyers in the organic produce industry. The session, “Sustainable Packaging: Reducing Plastics in the Produce Department,” will focus on how produce packaging is changing and evolving alongside the industry’s increased emphasis on sustainability.

Sponsored by Cal-Organic Farms, the session will discuss what’s being done to address the issue of plastics in produce packaging and explore options for alternative materials. Topics examined will also include new technologies to reduce the use of plastics and what the options are to remove them from the supply chain.

The session will be moderated by Kevin Kelly, CEO, Emerald Packaging and includes panelists T. Bruce Taylor, VP of Organic, Earthbound Farm, Naomi Sakoda, Director of Product Portfolio, Driscoll’s and Rachel Irons, Co-Founder & CEO, Nude Foods Market. The 50-minute session will be held Thursday, July 11 at 8 a.m.

The Organic Produce Summit showcases solutions and innovations from over 175 organic growers, shippers and processors from all corners of the business. Held July 10-11 at the Monterey Conference Center, registration for OPS 2024 is open to qualified retailers and general attendees.

For further information about the Organic Produce Summit, or to view the full conference schedule, please visit organicproducesummit.com.

