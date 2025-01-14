Breadfruit: A Tasty, Versatile Fruit With Great Growth Potential

A popular fruit in the Caribbean breadfruit is gaining interest worldwide. With its low maintenance, high yields and taste, breadfruit is classified as an underutilized fruit with great economic potential.

Researchers at the ARS Tropical Crops and Germplasm Research Unit in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, are looking at how to make harvesting breadfruit more economical and are testing new varieties of breadfruit that offer diverse texture, taste, and nutrition profiles. Watch this video to learn more.

