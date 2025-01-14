Breadfruit: A Tasty, Versatile Fruit With Great Growth Potential

USDA Agricultural Research Service: Tellus Produce January 13, 2025

A popular fruit in the Caribbean breadfruit is gaining interest worldwide. With its low maintenance, high yields and taste, breadfruit is classified as an underutilized fruit with great economic potential.

Researchers at the ARS Tropical Crops and Germplasm Research Unit in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, are looking at how to make harvesting breadfruit more economical and are testing new varieties of breadfruit that offer diverse texture, taste, and nutrition profiles. Watch this video to learn more.

The Agricultural Research Service is the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s chief scientific in-house research agency. Daily, ARS focuses on solutions to agricultural problems affecting America. Each dollar invested in U.S. agricultural research results in $20 of economic impact.

Related Articles

Produce

Specialty Crops Producers Can Now Apply for Financial Assistance Through USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

USDA AMS Produce May 27, 2020

Specialty crops producers can now apply for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), which provides direct payments to offset impacts from the coronavirus pandemic. The application and a payment calculator are now available online and USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) staff members are available via phone, fax and online tools to help producers complete applications.

Meat & Poultry

Embargoes From Past Avian Flu Outbreaks Reduced Demand for U.S. Chicken Meat

Matthew MacLachlan, Wendy Zeng, and Samantha Padilla, USDA Amber Waves Meat & Poultry June 9, 2022

On February 9, 2022, the USDA, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey flock in Indiana. HPAI spreads rapidly, is transmittable across different species of birds, and is often lethal to infected birds. Since 2000, outbreaks of HPAI in the United States occurred in 2004 and again in 2014–15. More animals were lost in the 2014–15 outbreak than in any other infectious animal disease event in U.S. history. These events affected poultry commerce on a global scale, decimating international demand for U.S. poultry products.

Produce

USDA Announces Plant Variety Protection Board Appointments

USDA AMS Produce August 3, 2022

The Plant Variety Protection Act provides legal protection in the form of intellectual property rights to developers of new varieties of plants and calls for a Plant Variety Protection Board. The board consists of 14 members representing farmers, the seed industry, trade and professional associations, and public and private institutions involved with developing new plant varieties. Members of the board provide oversight and guidance to the program on plant variety protection issues.