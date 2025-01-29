Giant Food Continues to Invest in Communities by Expanding ‘Fresh Low Prices’ Across Produce, Meat, Dairy and Seafood

Landover, MD – Giant Food, the leading local grocery store dedicated to serving the communities of Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., is proud to announce the expansion of their “Fresh Low Prices”. This ongoing effort underscores Giant’s commitment to providing great value to its customers through price reductions on the items customers care about most. Over the last 9 months, Giant has lowered the price of hundreds of items across their private brand portfolio which includes the Giant brand, Nature’s Promise, Taste of Inspirations, Smart Living, Always My Baby, Companion, and CareOne.

New price reductions include essential items across various categories, including fresh produce, dairy, meat, and pantry staples. When shopping, customers can look for the blue “Fresh Low Price” tag on items like salmon, chicken breasts, gala apples, red potatoes, shrimp, almond milk and more to find savings across the store.

In an environment where inflationary costs have become a significant concern for many households, Giant Food is taking proactive steps to ensure that essential items remain within reach. Through the “Fresh Low Price” effort, the company is investing in lowering the prices on a wide range of products, allowing customers to stretch their dollars further without compromising on quality.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we understand the challenges they face with rising costs,” said Tonya Douglas, SVP of Merchandising at Giant Food. “This is about more than just great value, it’s about Giant Food’s ongoing commitment to the communities we serve. By making these investments, we’re ensuring that our customers can continue to rely on us for the best value on the products they need.”

Double Ways to Save

Launched last year, Giant Food continues to offer double the ways to save with their Flexible Rewards program where customers can earn 2x the points for every dollar spent on over 12,000 of their private brand items. Flexible Rewards members, new and existing, can opt into the 2x Giant brand reward for the whole year by clipping the offer once in their online coupon gallery.

These points can be redeemed for even more discounts or special offers, giving customers the flexibility to save on what matters most to them. Whether stocking up on essentials or treating yourself, Giant is committed to helping customers stretch their budget further every time they shop at Giant Food.

For more information or to enroll in Giant’s Flexible Rewards program, visit https://giantfood.com/rewards

Since opening its first location over 88 years ago in Washington, D.C., in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md., and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the way today’s busy customers want to shop – in-store or online. With 161 Giant Pickup locations and delivery options available in all its markets, customers have even more convenient options to get the best products and prices whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant Food, visit giantfood.com.