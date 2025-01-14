Fresha Launches Georgia Carrot Season, Offering Year-Round Supply to Eastern U.S.

Sparks, Georgia – Fresha, a leading supplier of premium carrots, proudly announces the start of its Georgia carrot season, focusing on delivering locally grown, high-quality carrots to the Central and Eastern U.S. Despite weather challenges in the Southeast, Fresha begins the season with a robust supply, underscoring its commitment to providing fresh, top tier produce year-round.

“Our team has worked closely with Georgia growers to ensure a steady supply of exceptional carrots,” says Dan Schaefer, CEO of Fresha. “Even with the challenges this season has presented, the resilience of our growers and team allows us to provide customers with top-quality carrots while focusing on sustainability and supporting local agriculture.”

By partnering with Georgia farms, Fresha strengthens the regional agricultural community while offering fresher produce to its customers. Sourcing locally also reduces freight costs and water use, aligning with Fresha’s dedication to environmentally conscious farming.

“Our mission is about more than growing carrots,” Schaefer explains. “It’s about delivering superior produce while practicing sustainability, reducing freight miles, and supporting the local economy.”

As a proud member of Georgia Grown, a division of the Georgia Department of Agriculture that fosters the growth of local agribusinesses and supports the agricultural community from family-run farms to large-scale producers, Fresha is delighted to share the exceptional flavor and quality of Georgia carrots. Thanks to ideal growing conditions, Fresha provides a consistent supply that meets consumer demand while upholding its commitment to quality and sustainability.

For more information about the Georgia season contact a sales representative or visit www.freshaproduce.com.

About Fresha

Fresha, a leading producer of premium carrots, takes pride in delivering farm-fresh, quality produce to households nationwide. Established in 2019, Fresha operates as an employee and grower-owned company, vertically integrated for seamless quality control. From seed to table, Fresha Carrots epitomizes dedication to excellence, offering a flavorful and nutritious experience with every crunch. For sales, please contact a sales representative at sales@freshallc.com. To learn more about Fresha, visit their website www.freshaproduce.com.