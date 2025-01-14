Index Fresh Kicks Off California Season Just in Time for Super Bowl Blitz

Corona, CA — Index Fresh, a global leader in avocado production and marketing, announces the kickoff of the California avocado season, perfectly timed to meet the high demand during the Super Bowl period. With its strong California grower base, Index Fresh is uniquely positioned to supplement the low inventories and support promotions.

The avocado market is currently experiencing significant challenges, with Mexican supply falling short of meeting regular weekly U.S. demand. This shortage coincides with pre-planned marketing campaigns promoting wellness and football festivities, creating a tight market situation.

California’s early start provides a crucial option for retailers and foodservice operators during this key avocado sales period. While California’s harvest won’t entirely replace Mexican volume, it will supplement the market, reducing dependency on Mexican imports as the source.

John Dmytriw, VP of Business Development at Index Fresh, states, “We’re excited to begin packing California avocados. This season’s crop is looking exceptional and will make a positive impact in the U.S. market. Buyers can look forward to a consistent and high-quality supply.”

Index Fresh’s strong California grower base gives the company a distinct advantage in accessing and supplying high- quality avocados. This established network allows Index Fresh to respond swiftly to market demands and ensure a steady supply during critical periods.

Crop Outlook and Availability

• Expected Yield: California anticipates an above-average crop, estimating 375 million pounds for the 2025 season – an 8% increase year-over-year.

• Season Duration: The 2025 California avocado season is projected to run through September, while supplies last.

“Our deep roots in avocado marketing and extensive California grower relationships enable us to deliver premium avocados when the market needs them most,” adds Dmytriw.

About Index Fresh

Index Fresh is a global marketer of avocados, sourcing from all major global growing regions, including California, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Through its dedication to outstanding quality, consistency, and service, Index Fresh continues to be a leader in the industry as it has been for over 100 years. Headquartered in California, the company has facilities strategically located in Texas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, Colorado, Illinois and Georgia. For more information, visit www.indexfresh.com