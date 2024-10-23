Brenda Briggs Honored With the Frieda Rapoport Caplan Women’s Catalyst Award

Gardners, PA — Rice Fruit Company proudly announces that Brenda Briggs, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, has been named the 2024 Frieda Rapoport Caplan Women’s Catalyst Award honoree.

This annual award honors an individual in the produce and oral industries who champions women’s leadership, development, and participation by mentoring and paving the way for future generations of female leaders.

“Brenda embodies the same trailblazing spirit and dedication to mentoring women in the industry that made Frieda Caplan a legend, making her a truly deserving recipient of the IFPA 2024 Women’s Catalyst Award”, shared Alex Jackson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Frieda’s Branded Produce.

Brenda exempli es exceptional leadership and innovation in an industry that demands both. As the rst female officer at Rice Fruit Company, she manages a diverse team of seven, creating an environment where talent is nurtured and thrives.

Her leadership style is defined by humility. She focuses on celebrating her team’s successes over her own, with a keen talent for identifying industry challenges and a vision for the future.

Brenda’s influence reaches beyond Rice Fruit. She has also served as the Board Chair for USApple, a leading organization representing the apple industry. Her decades-long volunteer work with USApple re ects her deep passion for the industry and her commitment to its growth.

Brenda Briggs is a true catalyst for change, not only within her company but also across the industry and her community.

