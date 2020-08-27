Brian Faseler Re-Joins Legend Produce

SCOTTSDALE, AZ. – Legend Produce, a leading grower and marketer of melons, is pleased to announce the hiring of Brian Faseler as the newest sales associate.

Brian previously worked for Custom Pak, a division of Lipman Family Farms, and has been fully dedicated to the melon program for over 12 years. He has been successful in developing strategic partnerships and creating value added services for retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice providers alike.

“Brian started his career with us. He brings a wealth of experience in marketing melons and we couldn’t be more excited to have him back as part of the Legend family”, said Barry Zwillinger, co-founder. “His experience and values align perfectly with our mission. We are really looking forward to Brian complementing and enhancing our sales organization.”

Brian will immediately participate in Legend Produce’s transition from the Central California region back to the Dessert for the fall domestic crop. His addition to Legend Produce’s sale team will further support the company’s growth and expansion plans.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to return to such a respected and established melon market leader. The passion and dedication for what they do every day is amazing. I cannot wait to work alongside them again and deliver on our commitments to our partners and customers” stated Faseler.

About Legend Produce

Legend Produce, a third-generation melon grower, has been in business for over twenty years. Our mission is to provide customers the finest quality melons – grown and harvested through sustainable methods, while also maintaining the highest industry standards of food safety. The company ships melons year-round, which includes the exclusive Origami Cantaloupe.