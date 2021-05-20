Marc Beoshanz Joins Legend Produce

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Legend Produce, a leading grower and marketer of melons, is pleased to announce the hiring of Marc Beoshanz as the newest Farming Operations Manager.

Marc joins us from HM Clause Seed Company, where he spent 14 years helping growers find and develop some of the finest Melon seed varieties in the world. He was a Regional Manager there, but his background spans different areas of food production with over 30 years of experience.

“I have worked in production agriculture, agricultural research and product development. When I started my career in research, I fell in love with Melons and that is why I’m here today” said Beoshanz. “I am thrilled to join Legend Produce and work alongside a team that is as passionate as I am to bring only the finest Melons to market. I am looking forward to ensure we are at the forefront of product development, sustainability and food safety”.

“I have known Marc for a long time, and I’m confident he is going to thrive at Legend Produce. His character, work ethic and values will make him a great leader in our company. I couldn’t be happier he decided to join us”, said Barry Zwillinger, co-founder. “He will be an integral part of our organization’s plan to ensure we exceed our customer’s expectations at every level.”

Marc will immediately join the farming operations in Arizona and California where he will oversee the domestic melon production alongside Pat Tucker, co-founder. He will directly participate in new product development and growing the relationships with our business partners.

About Legend Produce

Legend Produce, a third-generation melon grower, has been in business for over twenty years. Our mission is to provide customers the finest quality melons – grown and harvested through sustainable methods, while also maintaining the highest industry standards of food safety. The company ships melons year-round, which includes the exclusive Origami Cantaloupe.