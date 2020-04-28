Brian Jenny Joins Monterey Mushrooms VP Of Sales & Business Development

WATSONVILLE, CA | Brian Jenny has joined Monterey Mushrooms as VP of Sales & Business Development.

Jenny is replacing Mike O’Brien who retired after 6 years with the company.

Jenny previously worked for Monterey Mushrooms as an account manager and director of sales in the East region. He was most recently the director of business development and the vice-president/general manager of the value-added business at Naturipe Farms. He also spent time at Naturally Fresh.

Jenny is a graduate of Clemson University with a degree in agricultural and applied economics. He is a graduate of the United Fresh Leadership Class of 2017 and is a past member of the United Fresh Leadership Alumni Board and the United Fresh Board of Directors. He is also active in PMA, SEPC and other trade associations.

Shah Kazemi, president and CEO, said, “While it’s hard to see Mike go, we know our customers and team are in good hands with Brian. We are thrilled to have him back part of the Monterey family and look forward to the additional talent he brings to our management team.”

Jenny lives in the Greater Atlanta area, with his wife and two daughters. For more information about the company, visit www.montereymushrooms.com

About Monterey Mushrooms:

Monterey Mushrooms® is a mushroom company where humble folks work hard on nine farms across North America to provide fresh, locally-grown mushrooms to your favorite grocery stores, restaurants, food manufacturers and institutions. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube!