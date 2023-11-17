Monterey Mushrooms Appoints George Haggar President of Monterey Fresh

WATSONVILLE, CA – Monterey Mushrooms, a leading vertically-integrated researcher, developer, grower, packer and distributor of premium mushrooms, mushrooms genetics and mushroom ingredients, today announced that George Haggar has been appointed President, Monterey Fresh, effective November 15, 2023. Mr. Haggar will work alongside Monterey Mushrooms’ Founder and Chief Executive Officer Shah Kazemi. Mr. Haggar will relocate from Australia to the U.S. to lead the fresh mushroom production business, which operates eight growing sites throughout North America.

Over its 50+ year history, Mr. Kazemi and the Monterey Mushrooms team have built the company to become a leading platform in the global mushroom industry – the highest volume producer of fresh mushrooms in North America, a global leader in the development and commercialization of mushroom genetics, and a pioneer in the expanding mushroom nutraceuticals category, supported by an in-house logistics and distribution capability. The arrival of Mr. Haggar furthers Mr. Kazemi’s commitment to the future of Monterey Mushrooms as a technology-enabled industry leader and innovator in fresh mushroom production. Together, Mr. Haggar and Mr. Kazemi will work to drive sustainable, profitable growth for the business.

The appointment of Mr. Haggar to this new role is a significant piece of a broader strategic restructuring being implemented to drive sustainable growth across Monterey’s core business segments – fresh mushrooms, genetics/biotechnology, and nutraceuticals.

Mr. Haggar brings extensive experience across industrial and fresh produce sectors. Over the course of his career, he has been recognized for his expertise in the fresh produce supply chain, and track-record of top line growth, customer engagement, and operational excellence.

“George is an accomplished executive in the fresh produce sector, and we are pleased to appoint him as the President of Monterey Fresh Mushrooms,” said Mr. Kazemi. “George has deep experience in the fresh produce industry and has been connected with Monterey Mushrooms indirectly for many years, originally through his role as COO of the Costa Group, the leading mushroom grower in Australia. We believe George has the experience, capability, and energy to lead our fresh mushroom business into the future, at an exciting time for growth and innovation in the industry.”

“I am thrilled to become the President of Monterey Fresh Mushrooms,” said Mr. Haggar. “I have long viewed Monterey Mushrooms as a global leader in the mushroom industry, and I look forward to working closely with my new teammates to build on the company’s strong foundation and to drive sustainable growth in fresh mushroom production, while continuing to provide our customers the quality and consistency that they expect from Monterey Mushrooms.”

About George Haggar

Mr. Haggar serves as an Executive Director on the Board of One Harvest, Australia’s largest operator in the fresh cuts salad sector. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Nutrano Produce Group, an Australian-owned fresh produce grower, packer, and marketer. Prior to this role, he was Chief Executive Officer of Murray River Organics, a leading Australian producer, packer, marketer, and seller of certified organic, natural, and better-for-you food products. Before joining Murray River Organics, George served as Chief Operating Officer of Costa Group, Australia’s largest horticultural company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Haggar held various Executive General Management roles at Visy Industries and TNT Australia. Mr. Haggar holds a Bachelor of Economics and a Bachelor of Laws.

About Monterey Mushrooms

Founded in 1971, Monterey Mushrooms is a leading vertically- integrated researcher, developer, grower, and marketer of premium mushrooms, mushroom genetics, and mushroom ingredients. Monterey operates across four primary segments: Fresh, Biotechnology, Nutraceutical, and Logistics.

For more information about the company, please visit www.montereymushrooms.com.